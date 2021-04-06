Jrue Holiday says signing extension with Bucks was easy decision

There are incentives that could push the total value of Holiday’s deal to nearly $160 million.

The 30-year-old said his teammates reinforced his desire to stay in Milwaukee.

“Not just on the court, but off the court, how my teammates, how they are, just great people,” Holiday said. “Made me feel like family. You want to be around them. You want to have that type of character around you and your family. They made it an easy decision.”

The Bucks acquired Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in November as part of a four-team trade.

Milwaukee gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice R.J. Hampton and two future first-round draft picks. The Bucks also acquired Sam Merrill and gave New Orleans the right to swap two future first-round picks.

The Bucks believe the 6-foot-3 Holiday has been worth the price.