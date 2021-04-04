Jrue Holiday leads Bucks past Kings as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits because of sore knee

Middleton struggled with his shot most of the night and was boxed in by two defenders near the baseline by the Kings’ bench with 13.4 seconds remaining and the Bucks up by four. Just before going out of bounds, Middleton called a timeout. The referees gave it to him as several Sacramento coaches yelled in protest.

“That’s what’s special about our team,” DiVincenzo said. “Giannis doesn’t play and somebody steps up.”

Kings coach Luke Walton called it part of a frustrating night for his team.

“We really have to understand that, and we should get this by now, it takes to as close of 48 minutes of hard competing, high intensity to win games,” Walton said. “In these last three games we’re only finding that for parts of that. Some teams can do that. We’re not one of them.”

Pat Connaughton, who started in place of Antetokounmpo, made three free throws over the final nine seconds to help Milwaukee hang on.

The Bucks have won 10 straight against the Kings.

The Kings have had one of the top offenses in the league all season and went into the game seventh in the NBA in scoring. It’s the other side of the ball where Walton’s team is having its biggest problems.