Jrue Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With seconds remaining, no timeouts and down a point, the Milwaukee Bucks knew they had to push the pace.

Jrue Holiday took care of the rest.

Holiday’s 11-foot baseline jumper with two seconds remaining gave the Bucks a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game where the teams exchanged leads five times in the final minute.

“I was the first one down the court, so … it was pretty much me and (Grizzlies forward) Dillon Brooks,” Holiday said. “I just took the opportunity. I thought I made a nice play and knocked down the shot.”

Memphis rookie Desmond Bane had a final chance for the Grizzlies, but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim, giving the Bucks their sixth victory in seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Khris Middleton added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Holiday and Pat Connaughton finished with 15 points each, both connecting on key baskets in the final minute.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points, 28 of them in the second half. Brooks finished with 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds.