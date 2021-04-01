Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Lakers

"We don't worry about that," coach Frank Vogel said of the Lakers' mounting injury woes. "We worry about the guys in uniform. We know we have enough. We have a deep team. We've been playing better basketball, and we know we can win. Our group is going to grind."

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Dennis Schröder added 17 points for the Lakers' supporting cast, but their two-game winning streak ended against the powerhouse Bucks, who rebounded smartly from a blowout loss to the Clippers.

"I think it was important (because) the starters hadn't played well for the last two games," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "They have high standards, high expectations of each other. They've set the bar high. We need to come out play well, play hard. There was a little bit of that tonight."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his two brothers shared the court for 52 seconds late in the fourth quarter. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is Giannis' teammate with the Bucks, while Kostas Antetokounmpo is a Lakers reserve.

The Greek brothers also gathered on the court after the buzzer for a hug and a memorable conversation.