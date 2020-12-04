Jrue Holiday expects to put Bucks 'over the hump'

Defense has been Holiday's calling card for much of his 11-year career. He's considered to be one of the best individual defenders in the league and regularly found himself covering — and containing — opposing teams' best players.

"He's guarded the top 30 or 40 scorers in the NBA over the last two years," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's guarded those guys 835 more possessions than anybody in the entire league and he's done it at a very high level."

That kind of ability fits neatly into Budenholzer's philosophy, which has helped the Bucks become one of the best defensive groups in the NBA over the last two season. Milwaukee led the league with a 103.36 defensive rating last season and produced the Defensive Player of the Year in Antetokounmpo.

"I think I fit in perfectly," Holiday said. "Somebody who can space the floor for Giannis and Khris, somebody that can also attack the basket and get other people open. On the defensive end, I feel like defensively, that’s going to be our biggest strength. It’s really going to be hard for people to score on us, I believe. Just really excited about our overall potential and just kind of how all of our talents match up together.”