Jrue Holiday expects to put Bucks 'over the hump'

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday was as shocked as anybody else by the Milwaukee Bucks' ouster from last season's NBA playoffs.
Now, he has the opportunity to prevent another premature postseason exit and lead the franchise to its first championship since 1971.
"I did have the Bucks coming out of the East," the veteran point guard said. "Just based on the team, not even just their record but how they played and the style they played. I felt they were really tough but being in the bubble truly was different and something unexpected.
"I think with me here, with my attention to detail and how I play defense, I really do think we can get over the hump.”
The Bucks think so, too, which is why general manager Jon Horst sent a hefty package — guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and three first-round draft picks — to New Orleans to acquire the two-time All-Defensive Team selection. By adding Holiday to a starting lineup anchored by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks have one of the most formidable starting units in the league, both offensively and defensively.
"It'll be great," Middleton said of having Holiday aboard. "He's a very unselfish player who plays hard on both sides of the ball. He plays the game the right way and at a very high level."
Defense has been Holiday's calling card for much of his 11-year career. He's considered to be one of the best individual defenders in the league and regularly found himself covering — and containing — opposing teams' best players.
"He's guarded the top 30 or 40 scorers in the NBA over the last two years," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's guarded those guys 835 more possessions than anybody in the entire league and he's done it at a very high level."
That kind of ability fits neatly into Budenholzer's philosophy, which has helped the Bucks become one of the best defensive groups in the NBA over the last two season. Milwaukee led the league with a 103.36 defensive rating last season and produced the Defensive Player of the Year in Antetokounmpo.
"I think I fit in perfectly," Holiday said. "Somebody who can space the floor for Giannis and Khris, somebody that can also attack the basket and get other people open. On the defensive end, I feel like defensively, that’s going to be our biggest strength. It’s really going to be hard for people to score on us, I believe. Just really excited about our overall potential and just kind of how all of our talents match up together.”
Holiday's game isn't one-dimensional. He has a strong offensive skill set with or without the ball. He averaged 19.1 points on 45.5% shooting last season and connected on 35.3% of his 5.7 3-point attempts per game while also averaging 6.7 assists.
His ability to score should prevent defenses from ignoring him to provide help cover Middleton or Antetokounmpo, as Miami did with Bledsoe during the playoffs.
"Offensively, his skill set is very unique," Budenholzer said. "He's comfortable in all ball situations. He can play some one-on-one, his ability to play off-the-dribble, catch-and-shoot, make shots, create separation and find ways to make his teammates better.
"You put all that together with a great human being, what he brings off the court ... it's special to add him to our team."
Said Holiday: "From the first day I walked into the Bucks facility, it’s been all about family and keeping this family intact, just having our circle and being able to do that. I’m coming in just trying to bring the same thing I’ve always brought, which is intensity, consistency and at the end of the day, I’m trying to bring some wins.”
Schedule released
The NBA released the first half of its regular-season schedule Friday.
As previously reported, the Bucks will open the season on Dec. 23 in Boston before returning to Milwaukee to host Golden State in a Christmas Day matinee. After that, they'll hit the road for a three-game trio that includes back-to-back contests against the Heat.
The Bucks will open the 2021 calendar with a five-game homestand against the Bulls, Pistons (twice), Jazz and Cavaliers. The defending champion Lakers come to Milwaukee on Jan 21 to kickoff a three-game homestand.
February begins with a six-game trip that includes visits to Denver, Phoenix and Utah but the Bucks will follow that with eight straight home games before wrapping up the first half on March 4 in Memphis.
The second-half schedule will be released near the end of the first half of the regular season.
Teams will play 72 regular-season games this year, 10 fewer than usual, giving the league flexibility with the coronavirus pandemic still presenting a threat.
