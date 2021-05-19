Jrue Holiday eager to help Bucks take next step in playoffs

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about the NBA-record $228 million 5-year contract extension he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE — The price the Milwaukee Bucks paid to add Jrue Holiday to their roster and the amount they invested to keep him underscores how much they believe the guard can help end a half-century of NBA postseason frustration.

Holiday gets his chance to hold up his end of the deal this weekend when the Bucks begin a first-round series Saturday with the Miami Heat, who eliminated them in the second round last year.

“I think for somebody who just wants an opportunity to win and do the best they can, to come to a team like this and try to make something happen, I’m ready for this,” Holiday said. “I’m excited to get going.”

Milwaukee posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20 but fell short in the playoffs both times. The Bucks responded by overhauling their roster and putting a new group around two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

No change was bigger than the addition of Holiday, who is playing for a legitimate title contender for the first time in his NBA career.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” Holiday said. “I want to be able to support my teammates and make them better just like they make me better.”