Joel Embiid, 76ers have their way against Bucks

They got it, with Embiid bullying the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' biggest halftime lead (21 points) against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.

"It was just one of those nights," Budenholzer said.

Embiid scored 23 points and was troublesome defensively, holding Antetokounmpo to 4-for-14 shooting in the half. The Sixers hit 11 3s in the half and made the NBA-best Bucks (27-5) look like anything but Eastern Conference contenders.

Brown said before the game the Bucks were "NBA royalty." They have a ways to go before they're crowned tops in the East.

With fans chanting "Trust the Process!" on Embiid free throws, the star center was worthy of the holiday highlight video.

"I reminded our team, people in America have more appreciation for this day in the NBA," Brown said. "We're grateful for the opportunity."

The Sixers aced their test against the NBA's best.

"I'm not going to overvalue one game," 76ers general manager Elton Brand said, "but it's a good barometer."