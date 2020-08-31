Jimmy Butler has no interest in Heat being popular underdog pick vs. Bucks

And for Butler, that's fine, as well.

"It's a little different. You can't say that it's not," he said. "But it's still competing at the highest level. Everybody's fortunate to be able to play this game, the days that we do it. But we're here to win it, home or away.

"I think this is the type of environment that we like to play in. We're not worrying about the fans in the building booing us or cheering for us, for that matter. We're just out here playing a Miami Heat style of basketball, playing hard, playing with and for one another, and that's what's been getting us these dubs as of late."

The Heat are coming off a 4-0 opening-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers, with Butler ending that series with a strained left shoulder. They have been idle since last Monday.

"It's not an issue. I'm good to go," he said. "I've been doing what I'm supposed to be doing to get it right. Still lifting. Still working on my game. And I'm expected to go out there and compete at a high level. Whether it hurts or not, that's what I'm going to do."

As for the shoulder, it has not prevented the perfect pour amid the legend of Butler selling $20-a-cup coffee out of his hotel room _ even to teammates for whom he says he has the utmost respect.