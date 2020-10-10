Jimmy Butler carries Heat over Lakers to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

It was go time for the Lakers.

James’ 3 started a 17-3 run over the next 4:50. Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 97-96, then added a basket in transition about a minute later. Nobody was seated on the Lakers’ bench. The Heat went frigid.

But behind Butler, they rallied.

Butler became the sixth player in NBA Finals history to have multiple triple-doubles in the same title series: Magic Johnson and James have both done it three times, while Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Draymond Green have done it once.

The Heat led 88-82 after three quarters, scoring 28 points in that period — and getting 14 of those points on three possessions.

Butler scored while drawing a flagrant-1 foul from Dwight Howard to start a three-point play, and Robinson made a 3-pointer on the bonus possession — the sequence taking things from a tie game to a 76-70 Heat lead in a matter of 13 seconds.

Crowder’s four-point play with 3:01 left in the third put Miami up by five, and Robinson had a four-point play in the final minute of the quarter to put the Heat up six.