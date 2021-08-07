Jim Polzin: Why Grayson Allen to the Bucks is a trade you should like, not hate

Funny thing is, UW fans didn’t walk away from that game hating Allen, who was just a freshman at the time. It wasn’t until later in his career that he developed a reputation for being a dirty player hated by most everyone outside of the Duke fan base. It was easy for UW fans to despise Allen because of the role he’d played in what remains the most devastating loss in program history.

Even now, more than six years later, Allen would be a distant fifth on the UW hatred list: No. 1A would be Krzyzewski for working the officials at halftime of a game in which the Badgers were called for two fouls in the first half and 13 in the second half. No. 1B would be the veteran crew of Joe DeRosa, Michael Stephens and Pat Driscoll.

Another opinion of mine sure to be unpopular with the masses: Sure there were some questionable calls, but I don’t blame the refs for the Badgers’ loss. UW’s defense got leaky and it didn’t hit some shots it had made two nights earlier in a memorable win over previously unbeaten Kentucky. That poise the Badgers had shown down the stretch against the Wildcats wasn’t there on that Monday night in Indianapolis against the Blue Devils.

Now back to Allen, the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He joins a top-heavy Bucks roster featuring the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.