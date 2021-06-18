Jim Polzin: How Patrick McBride became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World'

Spending so much time in the visiting locker room at County Stadium allowed McBride to meet people he’d grown up idolizing. His favorite team that came through was the Minnesota Twins, with stars such as Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew and Jim Kaat who were as kind off the field as they were good on it.

One time, McBride ventured into the locker room and saw Joe DiMaggio, then a hitting coach for the Oakland Athletics, sitting alone at a picnic table. He built up the nerve to initiate a conversation that had nothing to do with baseball: McBride asked DiMaggio if it was true that he’d arranged for a dozen red roses to be left at Marilyn Monroe’s gravesite every day. DiMaggio was taken aback by the question at first, but he confirmed to McBride it was true.

McBride had learned the art of asking direct questions from his parents, who were both journalists. Raymond and Marian “Toni” McBride, who were inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame posthumously in 2002, also were alcoholics.

Any time spent at County Stadium or the Milwaukee Arena meant an escape from a dysfunctional home life for McBride, who had six siblings. It’s also a critical part of his story and one his twin brother — Dennis arrived into the world five minutes after Patrick — insisted be part of the book.