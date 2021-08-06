Jim Polzin: How a pair of former Wisconsin Badgers brought semi-pro basketball to Madison

Roy Boone wears a jersey and many hats for the Madison Mavericks.
Boone, a former Madison East standout who was a member of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team that made a surprising run to the 2000 Final Four, is the majority owner for the semi-pro team that is wrapping up its inaugural season this weekend.
He also gets the gym ready for home games, drives the team bus to road games, takes care of washing the uniforms, lines up and pays the refs, and does, well, just about everything else to make sure the fledgling franchise can function.
At 43, he’s also still playing, albeit a reduced role on a team where several players are young enough to be his sons.
The following scene played out more than once this season: Boone would be in the layup line during pregame warmups and get pulled aside by his wife, Kristen, who had a question about game logistics. He’d put on his owner/general manager hat for a moment before going back to his role as a player.
If this sounds like a lot of work for Boone, who holds down a full-time job helping provide residential treatment at the Dane County Juvenile Court Program, it is. Yet he’s the type to be constantly wondering what more he could be doing to help what he admits is a passion project
“Madison has been good to me and realistically, it’s a basketball community that’s passionate about basketball and I’m just kind of keeping that alive,” Boone said. “And I get to still play.”
That journey has taken Boone and his team to Florida, where they’re among the four teams remaining in the Official Basketball Association playoffs. The Mavericks will play the Quad City United at 1 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game that can be live-streamed at watchoba.com.
Madison needed to win its regular-season finale last month just to finish 10-6 and qualify for the postseason. It booked its trip to Orlando by defeating a pair of OBA North rivals who had combined to go 4-0 against the Mavericks during the regular season.
It’s been a fun ride for a team that didn’t even exist at this time last year.
Boone needed some convincing when he got a call from former UW women’s basketball standout Tamara Moore, who formed the OBA in 2019 but had to wait nearly two years for the first games to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What originally began as a plan to have a league with eight teams — “It wasn’t going to be anything major,” Moore said — grew to 15. And then to 20 … and then to 30 … and, by the time the OBA made its debut, it had 55 teams.
Moore and Boone had gotten to know each other at UW and had stayed in touch. As she put together a list of potential teams, Moore desperately wanted the list to include Madison.
“He at first was really nervous about the idea of whether he could do it or not,” Moore said. “But he’s run his own rec leagues, has a really good rapport with the players in that community and he right now has one of our top branded teams in our league.”
Boone and Moore are a lot alike in that they like to stay busy: In addition to being the CEO and founder of the OBA, Moore is the men’s basketball and softball coach at Mesabi Range College, a junior college in Minnesota located about 65 miles northwest of Duluth, and recently added the housing coordinator role at the school. She also finds time to be associated with the NBA G League assistant coaches’ program.
The inaugural OBA season began in April and 310 of the 350 scheduled games got played despite the lingering effects of the pandemic. Boone and Mavericks minority owner Randy Hess, a real-estate agent in the Madison area, both were impressed with by Moore’s leadership and organizational skills.
“She invested in it,” Boone said of the OBA, “and she’s invested in it.”
So is Boone, who quickly put together a team last fall that includes several players who played at Madison high schools. The list includes former Madison Memorial standouts Shareef Smith and Julian Walters, along with former Madison La Follette athlete David Turner. The roster also includes Joey Warner, who spent a training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2007 after playing basketball at UW-La Crosse.
The team is coached by La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson.
“Coach got the guys to buy in,” Boone said. “He even got me practicing hard and getting after it and diving on the floor for balls at 43.”
Success off the court hasn’t been as easy for the Mavericks, though Boone said he’s thrilled he won’t end the first season in the hole.
The team was able to generate some revenue by securing a few sponsorships, establishing partnerships with community groups, charging for admission to home games and selling merchandise. Boone also called in some favors with contacts in the Madison community and admitted he started a GoFundMe page, which has generated $700 from nine donors.
The team had to pay for its way to Orlando, but the OBA will take care of the rest. The championship game is on Sunday.
Boone has big plans for the franchise’s future. He’s hoping for bigger crowds next season — a good attendance for the team was between 100 and 150, according to Boone and Hess — and more sponsors. His vision down the road is getting to the point where players can earn a paycheck playing for the Mavericks and use their experience with the team as a stepping stone to a contract in a professional league overseas.
“I want to build this into something special and exciting,” Boone said.
It does appear Boone will be wearing at least one fewer hat next season. After a career that includes stops at East, a junior college, UW and five seasons professionally in Germany and the United States, Boone is talking about hanging up his sneakers.
“I’m going to be the first Maverick to retire,” he said.
Best of the beat: Take a look back at 5 of Jim Polzin's favorite stories from his sports reporting career
SUPER SEASON
I was helping out on the UW football beat late in the summer of 2010 when our Packers writer left for another job. Most of training camp was done, the season opener was a couple weeks away, and I had a 4-year-old and 7-month-old at home.
But who turns down the chance to cover the Packers? I had no idea at the time that the season would stretch into February, but a wild ride ended with Aaron Rodgers and Co. beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV. That night, including writing this game story, is a blur.
BO RYAN'S TOUGH LOVE
It was hard to choose a story from a magical stretch that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four for the UW men’s basketball program. I did plenty of stories on Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and others during that stretch, but this one on that group’s leader stood out because it gave some insight into Bo Ryan’s coaching style.
This story ruffled some feathers inside the program, though that wasn’t my intention. I just wanted to give readers a look at how Ryan went about getting the best out of his players.
NIGEL'S WINGMAN
I wrote a lot about Nigel Hayes over his four seasons with the Badgers because he was such a fascinating guy on and off the court. For one story his junior season, I spent a morning with him, talking over breakfast and sitting through one of his business classes.
This one was about his relationship with his stepfather, Albert Davis Sr. I don’t even remember what made me think of doing this story or how I pitched it to him, but I do remember sitting in folding chairs in a hallway at the Kohl Center and being amazed at how much he was willing to share. It turned out to be a fun story to tell.
HAPP'S HARD WORK
Ethan Happ’s name is all over the UW men’s basketball record book. He scored a lot of points, grabbed a lot of rebounds, dished out a lot of assists, made a lot of steals and blocked a lot of shots. He also missed a lot of free throws.
I got a ton of messages, either via email or social media, asking why Happ didn’t spend more time working on his shot. I knew his work ethic wasn’t the issue because I spent a lot of time waiting to interview him after practices as he worked on shooting with coaches or teammates or student-managers. Still, I had no idea just how much time he spent working on his shot away from practice until I began the process of reporting this story.
GARD ERA BEGINS
One moment I’ll never forget is when Bo Ryan walked into the Kohl Center media room late on the night of Dec. 15, 2015, and the person moderating his postgame news conference said Ryan would open with a statement.
Ryan never opened with a statement, always choosing to go straight to questions. In that split-second before Ryan started talking, I knew: He was retiring. And so began a crazy night and crazy week that included wrapping up Ryan’s time at UW and moving on to the Greg Gard era.
Fans certainly knew who Gard was at that point because he’d been Ryan’s longtime assistant. But I wanted to talk to as many people as I could for a thorough story on the guy taking over the program after his legendary mentor’s departure.
