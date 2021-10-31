Jazz send short-handed Bucks to third straight loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Utah made its first five 3-point attempts and never trailed. Whenever the Bucks tried to rally in the second half, Mitchell responded.

“He's very calm in big moments,” said Milwaukee's Grayson Allen, who used to play alongside Mitchell in Utah. “That's just how he is. He's always kind of got a next-play mentality. In Utah, when I was there, something they liked to talk about mentally a lot is your next-play speed. He's very good at that. I think that really helps him down the stretch, too.

"It's just another moment for him. A lot of times, he wants the ball. He wants to be in that moment. He's very calm. He's very relaxed. And he's been in a ton of those now, ever since his rookie year, he's been making plays like that.”

When the Bucks got within five points with less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Mitchell scored Utah’s first seven points in a 12-2 run that gave the Jazz some breathing room. Before that stretch, Mitchell hadn’t scored since a 10-point first quarter.

After trailing by 17 in the final minute of the third period, Milwaukee got within five again midway through the fourth. Mitchell answered by scoring five points in a 9-1 spurt.