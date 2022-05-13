Jayson Tatum scores 46 points, Celtics force decisive Game 7 with Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum scored 46 points, outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo and making sure there wouldn't be another Milwaukee Bucks fourth-quarter comeback, and the Boston Celtics beat the defending champions 108-95 on Friday night to force a seventh game in their Eastern Conference semifinal.

The third straight victory for a road team sets up a winner-take-all game Sunday in Boston. The victor heads to Miami to begin an East finals matchup with the top-seeded Heat on Tuesday.

Boston showed its grit by bouncing back two nights after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 110-107 Game 5 home loss. The Bucks tried to rally again after trailing by 14 points in the final period, but this time Tatum kept the Celtics on top and kept their season alive.

Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. His 20 rebounds were one off his career high.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and Marcus Smart had 21 for the Celtics, who capitalized on their superiority from 3-point range. The Celtics were 17 of 43 and the Bucks 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo tried to lead the Bucks to a second straight improbable comeback.

Boston led 84-70 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and was up 84-73 when officials ruled Grant Williams had drawn a charge for Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul. But the Bucks challenged the call and it was overturned on replay, instead sending Antetokounmpo to the line with four fouls.

Antetokounmpo made both free throws to start an 8-0 run that got the Bucks back into the game. The Bucks trimmed the margin to 85-81 on Antetokounmpo's 3-pointer with 8:42 left.

Tatum wouldn’t let the Bucks get any closer.

After that 8-0 Bucks spurt, Tatum scored the Celtics’ next 11 points. That included a fadeaway jumper as the shot clock expired to get the lead back to six plus a couple of 3-pointers.

Tatum and Brown each hit a 3-pointer during an 8-0 spurt that closed with Smart's jumper that made it 100-87 with 4:20 remaining.

Boston maintained a double-digit edge the rest of the way.

Missing players

The Celtics played without forward/center Robert Williams for a third straight game.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams suffered a bone bruise in his left knee while colliding with Antetokounmpo in Game 3.

Milwaukee was missing three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton for a ninth consecutive game. Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

Crew chief change

Scott Foster, the scheduled crew chief for Game 6, couldn’t officiate because of an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Eric Lewis took over as crew chief with Ben Taylor working as the referee and Tre Maddox as the umpire.

In the paint

Tatum has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. ... After going a combined 5 of 27 on 3-point attempts in Games 3-5, Tatum was 7 of 15 on Friday. ... The Celtics were 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the game's first 14½ minutes. ... A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who died Tuesday at the age of 73. Lanier played for the Bucks from 1980-84, and his No. 16 jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum rafters. … An estimated 10,000 fans filled the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum.

Life-size Giannis

Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long.

The mural is 53½ feet high and 56½ feet wide, covering the side of a three-story building. It shows the back of Antetokounmpo in a Bucks jersey with his hands on his hips.

Mauricio Ramirez, who produced the mural, signed his work Friday, several hours before Game 6.

Ramirez, who specializes in murals and has multiple pieces on display around Milwaukee, said he had thought for years about producing something to honor Antetokounmpo.

“I thought it would be awesome to do a proper Giannis mural, not one in the alley, not one on the side of a convenience store,” Ramirez said. “We wanted to do one where we gave him good visibility, because he gave the city of Milwaukee visibility.”

Antetokounmpo wasn’t at the event as he prepared for Game 6, but he has said how much he appreciates the mural’s existence.

“It’s amazing,” Antetokounmpo said after a recent playoff game. “When you play basketball, you never expect things like that to happen. You just play basketball because you love the game and you enjoy the game. I feel like once you dedicate yourself to the team and to the city, people feel that. They appreciate it, and things like that happen.”