Jayson Tatum, Celtics beat Bucks

“You have to give credit to those guys and we weren't at our best,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Whatever the reasons are, we've got to be better.”

Tatum put it away with consecutive 3s from the left corner, making it 114-96 with 2:15 to play.

“He had it going,” Holiday said. “He got a couple of wide-open 3s. It was just some rhythm stuff.”

The Celtics started slowly, falling behind by 12 in the first half before turning a one-point halftime lead into a 64-56 advantage with a 13-6 surge to start the second half.

“It wasn't time to sugarcoat anything," Tatum said of the film meeting. “He showed us. It was open.”

They pushed their lead to 11 after three quarters and made it 90-76 on Dennis Schröder’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the fourth.

“On that West Coast trip we were out of our identity,” Grant Williams said. “Tonight it was part of us getting back to our identity as the best defensive team in the league.”

In the paint