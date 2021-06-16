James Harden returns, plays 46 minutes, scores just 5 points for Nets in Game 5 victory

NEW YORK — James Harden barely played in the first four games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then barely sat down in Game 5.
Harden played 46 minutes Tuesday night as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
It was Harden's first action since leaving with a hamstring injury less than a minute into the series opener.
"I didn't expect to play, so 46 is a lot. But I'm built for it, so just get some rest and get my proper treatment," Harden said. "Credit to our trainers. They've been doing an unbelievable job of preparing me. Get some rest and give it another shot Game 6."
Harden finished with just five points, going 1 for 10 from the field and missing all eight 3-point attempts. But he had eight assists and six rebounds, providing a big lift to a Brooklyn team that was without Kyrie Irving after he sprained his right ankle in the Bucks' victory Sunday that tied the series.
"It inspired me this morning when he said he was getting ready to go and he was thinking about giving it a go," Kevin Durant said. "I think all of us felt, first of all, we want him to be healthy and make sure this is the right decision for him. But once he got out there and tested it out, we were all happy for him and knew it would give us an extra spark."
Harden left 43 seconds into Game 1 with what the Nets called right hamstring tightness and they had ruled him out of Game 5 on Monday. But they upgraded him to doubtful Tuesday morning, then questionable.
"I woke up and was like, 'You know what? Let's go,'" Harden said. "I tried to go out there and do the best I can. Hopefully, I gave my teammates some encouragement and some life."
He appeared to be moving well while going through a pregame workout, jogging off the floor into the tunnel toward the locker room after finishing. The Nets then announced he would be available to play.
Harden missed 20 of 21 games in the second half of the season with hamstring problems. Coach Steve Nash said before the game that the push to play Tuesday was coming from Harden, who has never won an NBA championship.
"He wants to play, he wants to win a championship. He loves the playoffs and the ability to play this time of year," Nash said. "So I think it's been really difficult on him for how much he cares, how much time and effort he's put in to getting to this position, and that's definitely a source of the motivation right now and I understand and respect it.
"So James is driving this. We have to try to support him the best way we can and be an aide for him to figure this out, but it's a tricky situation but it's one that we're willing to go down with James."
Battle of NBA stars: 5 things to know about Milwaukee Bucks' second-round matchup with Brooklyn Nets
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.
THE SHOW GOES ON
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (above) for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. But Nash said versatile forward Jeff Green is improving from a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round.
"We've said it since the injury happened, we've got to move forward, we've got to step up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "Everybody's just got to continue to be themselves; execute, defend and compete, which is a lot of things Donte does well."
BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez (above) will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said.
FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.
BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks' size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan (above) into the rotation.