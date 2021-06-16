James Harden returns, plays 46 minutes, scores just 5 points for Nets in Game 5 victory

Harden left 43 seconds into Game 1 with what the Nets called right hamstring tightness and they had ruled him out of Game 5 on Monday. But they upgraded him to doubtful Tuesday morning, then questionable.

"I woke up and was like, 'You know what? Let's go,'" Harden said. "I tried to go out there and do the best I can. Hopefully, I gave my teammates some encouragement and some life."

He appeared to be moving well while going through a pregame workout, jogging off the floor into the tunnel toward the locker room after finishing. The Nets then announced he would be available to play.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games in the second half of the season with hamstring problems. Coach Steve Nash said before the game that the push to play Tuesday was coming from Harden, who has never won an NBA championship.

"He wants to play, he wants to win a championship. He loves the playoffs and the ability to play this time of year," Nash said. "So I think it's been really difficult on him for how much he cares, how much time and effort he's put in to getting to this position, and that's definitely a source of the motivation right now and I understand and respect it.