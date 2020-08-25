It's getting better all the time for the Bucks in the playoffs

The Magic has given the Bucks plenty of problems in the series, especially in the paint where Orlando center Nikola Vučević has averaged 29.5 points on 54.7% shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds per game.

Vučević also has hurt the Bucks on the perimeter, where he has made 15 of 34 3-point attempts. As a team, the Magic has hit 38% of its 3-point attempts and made 18 in its Game 4 loss on Monday.

Lopez is primarily responsible for stopping or at least containing Vučević. Lopez sees the challenge as an opportunity to improve his game individually in the process of helping the team.

"It gives me a great chance to work on protecting the rim and an opportunity to work on closing out as hard as I can," Lopez said.

"Literally being at the rim, then getting out to the 3-point line as fast as I can to challenge that shot is just so important. I've been trying to do that every single time, focusing on being at the rim and when they fire that ball back, getting out there as fast as I can."

On the offensive end, Khris Middelton's game-by-game improvement is a big reason why Milwaukee is on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.