It's getting better all the time for the Bucks in the playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's game plan has any number of intricacies, based upon his preferred style of play and the individual talents of his players.
But beneath all of the X's and O's is one simple, overriding motto: Get better every game.
The Bucks have followed that mantra during their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series vs. the Orlando Magic. After suffering a blowout loss in the series opener, Milwaukee has won three straight and is on the verge of eliminating Orlando on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
"Obviously in Game 1, we were all disappointed in ourselves," center Brook Lopez said Tuesday. "We weren't the team that we are capable of being. Each and every game since, our effort has been there. We've come out and competed so much harder these last three games."
But Budenholzer is taking nothing for granted.
"Orlando has shown how talented they are," he said. "They have a combination of fight and letting it all hang out there and that's when you play your best basketball.
"We're going to have to play just as competitive, just as tough and remain committed to what we do. It's not anything special, there's no magical pill. It's a battle, it's a will. Closing out a team is always a huge challenge."
The Magic has given the Bucks plenty of problems in the series, especially in the paint where Orlando center Nikola Vučević has averaged 29.5 points on 54.7% shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds per game.
Vučević also has hurt the Bucks on the perimeter, where he has made 15 of 34 3-point attempts. As a team, the Magic has hit 38% of its 3-point attempts and made 18 in its Game 4 loss on Monday.
Lopez is primarily responsible for stopping or at least containing Vučević. Lopez sees the challenge as an opportunity to improve his game individually in the process of helping the team.
"It gives me a great chance to work on protecting the rim and an opportunity to work on closing out as hard as I can," Lopez said.
"Literally being at the rim, then getting out to the 3-point line as fast as I can to challenge that shot is just so important. I've been trying to do that every single time, focusing on being at the rim and when they fire that ball back, getting out there as fast as I can."
On the offensive end, Khris Middelton's game-by-game improvement is a big reason why Milwaukee is on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Held to a total of 16 points on 5-of-20 shooting (including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc) in the series' first two games, Middleton scored 17 points (with three 3s) in Game 3 and had 21 points (with four 3s) in Game 4.
Middleton scored 18 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 to help the Bucks put the game away.
"(Middleton) knows that we believe in him," the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We believe that he's going to come out being aggressive, make the right play, get big buckets for us.
"We need him to do that this game, the next game, all season long, all playoffs long. We just want Khris to keep being aggressive."
With a win Wednesday, the Bucks will advance to face the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals. The winner of that series will face Boston or defending NBA champion Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.
