Is Miami built to challenge Bucks in East?

"You have the best player in the league in Giannis. He's really hard to stop. You really have to be solid in the middle," he said. "I think Miami has the ability with (Bam) Adebayo and (Meyers) Leonard and some big guys. You can't let him get into the middle."

Closeout speed, which had been a Heat hallmark during the Big Three era, is another area cited as essential against the Bucks' barrage of 3s.

"The other things is their three-point shooting," the scout said. "They're really, really shooting it well. And you really have to get out to (Brook) Lopez. Even with Giannis and (Khris) Middleton, Lopez is the killer, coming down as the trailer, and burying the three. He's just getting uncontested threes. Bigs just don't come out."

That is where the Heat's versatility could come into play, with enough long or bulky bodies in Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. or even Justise Winslow to alter the equation, even with smaller lineups.

But where the scouts sees the Heat as possibly the best matchup against the Bucks is on the other side of the ball.

"I like Miami in the sense that, I think, you can never have enough good shooters," he said. "The addition of (Tyler) Herro and now (Duncan) Robinson stepping up, those two right there.