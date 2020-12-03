Is Brooklyn the Beast of the East for Giannis, the Bucks and others to fear?

"It's a strange business. It's the tough part of the business where your names are constantly going to be floated out in the media and there's no way around it really," he said. "You just have to be honest with them and say, 'Look, this is what's happening, and this is what's not happening. You'll be the first to know if something ever does.'"

It's Marks' job to make the tough decisions, and with a ripe opportunity to snap New York sports' near decade-long championship drought — a dearth that dates back to the '70s for the Knicks' last taste of sports glory — the risk-taker will roll the dice.

It costs to be the boss, and the Nets are attempting to boss up.

"We're all professionals and just go about our days: come in, go to work, and go back home," Durant said of trade rumors potentially impacting locker-room cohesion. "And whatever happens, guys will be prepared for anything."

Anything is anything, and the only certainty is uncertainty. Brooklyn's three-year championship window is already beginning to close, and Nets brass must make its pieces fit, or swap the ones that don't for ones that do.