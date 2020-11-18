Ira Winderman: Has Bucks' preemptive strike torpedoed Miami Heat's Summer of Giannis?

Suddenly, the Dec. 21 deadline for Giannis to grant his approval for a Bucks extension looks like a very real signing date, if not earlier.

Granted, the Bucks have reshuffled the mix numerous times already during Antetokounmpo's tenure, enough to assist him in becoming the two-time-defending Most Valuable Player.

But these two latest moves feel different, last-stand type of different. With Holiday and Bogdanovic, the Bucks have cast aside any possibility of life post-Antetokounmpo. Their draft cupboard is even more barren then when the Heat went all-in with their moves for Goran Dragic and then Butler.

It doesn't mean that Giannis can't, or won't, wait to see how it plays out, recognizing that the previous moves for Bledsoe, Hill and other complementary pieces failed to produce a trip to the NBA Finals. But this is the type of commitment the Heat made to LeBron James when Riley recognized it was go time from 2010 to '14, the Heat's moves for Mike Miller, Shane Battier and Ray Allen.

And in this case, the timing matters for the Heat, when it comes to a read on what is next.

If Antetokounmpo extends with the Bucks, or even strongly indicates that such will be the play, then the Heat's hand in coming days and weeks could be forced.