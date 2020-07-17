Inside the bubble, NBA players have plenty of off-court options

NOTES: Brooklyn's newly signed Jamal Crawford, who will be the oldest player in the restart at 40 — a bit ahead of fellow 40-year-old Udonis Haslem of Miami — practiced with the Nets for the first time Wednesday. ... Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, who previously said he wouldn’t play in the restart, revealed Wednesday that his mind may be changing. “Coming down here and getting some practices in, getting my feet under me, going out there playing with the guys, there’s a possibility that I could play,” Oladipo said. ... The NBA slightly amended some protocols to address concerns some teams have about false positive tests for the coronavirus, adding review of an antibody test as part of the return-to-play path. The league made that announcement in a memo obtained by The Associated Press and other outlets. ... San Antonio announced that Trey Lyles had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season. ... Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox will miss 7-10 days with a sprained left ankle. He got hurt in practice Wednesday.