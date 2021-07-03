Injuries to NBA stars make this the postseason of broken-down dreams

League officials have maintained that injury rates aren't out of line with past data, even if a record number of All-Stars have missed playoff games this year. They say the hurry-up schedule, which was agreed to by the players' union, was also about getting the NBA back to a normal schedule as quickly as possible.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. The NBA's decisions to hustle the start of the year to keep its place on Christmas broadcasts and to be sure to finish the playoffs before the Summer Olympics meant less time than normal for rest and recovery.

This year, the NBA will play a 72-game schedule and a full postseason in 213 days if the NBA Finals go seven games. In 2018-19, the last "normal" season, the NBA played 82 games and a full postseason in 241 days — it would've been 244 had those Finals gone seven.

There are probably some lines that can be drawn between those numbers and the injuries we've seen this season — and team trainers and doctors are drawing them. But injuries playing a role in the playoffs isn't anything new.

From Isiah Thomas' ankle in 1988 to Byron Scott's shoulder and James Worthy's ankle in 1991 to Kevin Durant's calf (and then Achilles) in 2019, it's an unfortunate reality in the sport.