In Paris, Hornets look for ways to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

"Obviously they're contending for an NBA Championship. They have the reigning MVP and he's only getting better," Borrego said. "You can't (stop him) one-on-one, you've got to do it collectively. You've got to have two or three bodies around him. When you do that, though, you open up (their) shooting and they have a lot of shooters."

Khris Middleton, for example, who contributed 24 points against the Bulls as the Bucks improved to 21-2 at home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By contrast, the Hornets are on a seven-game losing streak and have a 15-30 record.

Playing on a neutral court at Bercy Arena could help level the playing field, though.

"Hopefully the neutral court, that the Bucks haven't seen before, they don't shoot it as well," Borrego said. "New arena, different background, I hope they miss every shot."

PARIS DEBUT

It will be the Bucks second-ever regular season game in Europe, after playing the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season.

Antetokounmpo firmly welcomes the initiative.