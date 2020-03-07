In face of COVID-19 coronavirus, NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron James says no way

NEW YORK — The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won't play basketball in an empty arena.

The league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take "if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present."

But when James was asked about that possibility after he scored 37 points in his Los Angeles Lakers' 113-103 win over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the NBA's leading active scorer was definitive.

"We play games without the fans? Nah, that's impossible," James said. "I ain't playing if I ain't got the fans in the crowd. That's who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That's what it's all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain't no fans in there, I ain't playing. They can do what they want to do."