If NBA returns, how long until players are physically fit to play?

The interim methods have worked, to a point. For players without courts at their homes, it's more difficult to mimic basketball's stress on their joints and muscles. It's not so much players' lungs that worry the trainer but their ankles, knees and hips.

"The strength and endurance standpoint is a whole different part of the program," the trainer said. "And for that to happen, players themselves are going to have to get back on a court."

Said Bazzell: "The big issue would be if they're going to jump right into the playoffs. Then you need even more time because of the intensity level it will take for guys to really, really lock in to that environment."

Tory Lindley, the president of the National Association of Athletic Trainers, expects an inevitable push-pull between the desire to hit the ground running once practices resume and the need to gradually increase the workouts' intensity. Teams that allow players eager to return to the court to resume training too hard, too fast will risk injuries, he said.