If NBA can pull off restart, trio of young stars will get their chance at spotlight

"I never hesitated," said Doncic, the rookie of the year last season. "I always wanted to play. I missed basketball a lot. . There was no question about me."

Somewhat forgotten in this is Morant, the front-runner for this season's rookie of the year, who led the Grizzlies into the No. 8 spot in a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that appeared to be headed for a long rebuild. The break, like it did for everyone, allowed Morant to get healthier — putting Memphis in a good spot.

"I took it as an opportunity to get better, even if I didn't know how it would play out," he said.

Luka Doncic handles the ball for the Dallas Mavericks on March 11, 2020.

Second-year star Luka Doncic will reach his first playoffs unless things go very wrong for the Mavericks in the eight seeding games.(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

". I feel like I'm in more shape, my knee is feeling way better, no pain or anything. Actually feel like I'm leaving the floor easier and jumping higher. I've just been taking this time to focus on my body and make sure everything is good, so when it's time to go out and play I'll be fine."