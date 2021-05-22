'I like our chances anywhere': Heat's Jimmy Butler 'stupidly locked in' ahead of facing Bucks again in playoffs

With the appreciation that Playoff Jimmy has been activated.

"I think I'm stupidly locked in, I can tell you that," he said, "the amount of film that I watch, the amount of time that I spend on the court working on my game, trying to figure out where everybody's going to be on the floor."

Although Butler missed the final two games of the regular season over the weekend with back pain, he is back in the mix.

"I'm good. I'm ready to go. I'm in shape," he said.

That further heightens the Heat prospects of taking a playoff series from the Bucks for a second consecutive season.

"Jimmy's played at an incredibly high level all season long," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And he's done it on both ends of the court. You need your best players to play well and to lead and to give your team confidence, and that's what Jimmy has proven, that he has an ability to do that."

After missing all three games of a regular-season series the Bucks took 2-1, Butler said he has no doubt the Bucks will have a Butler book.

"I guarantee that they still got a scout for me, whether I played or not," he said.