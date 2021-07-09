Huge night by Giannis Antetokounmpo not enough as Bucks fall to Suns, head home trailing 2-0 in NBA Finals

Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.

The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn't win more than two games in either series.

They've already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

"We know what the deal is," Antetokounmpo said. "We've got to go back home and protect home."

Jrue Holiday played more aggressively but didn't shoot a whole lot better than in Game 1, scoring 17 points but hitting only 7 for 21. Khris Middleton was 5 for 16, forcing Antetokounmpo to carry an even heavier load on his sore left leg.

It adds up to the Bucks having to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the second time this postseason. They did it against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but had some help when first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving were injured.

Now they are facing a Suns team loaded with weapons all over the lineup, and showed off all of them in their highlight play.