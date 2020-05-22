How will the NBA resume play? Jared Dudley offers detailed answers

— The "bubble" won't really be total isolation. "You will be allowed to leave. (NBPA executive director) Michele Roberts has said it. Even Adam Silver on a conference call. Now just because you leave, if we're gonna give you that leeway, if you come back with corona you can't play." Dudley said there will be constant testing. While he doesn't anticipate a league rule not allowing players to leave the so-called bubble, he thinks teams might implement that rule themselves. "Bron, AD and all the top guys we have, we'll be wrapping them in a bubble and not letting them go anywhere," Dudley said of All-Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Dudley also expects players to be allowed to have families join them after a certain period of time. "Some people with newborns, it might be difficult. I know Giannis (Antetokounmpo) voiced a concern about that. But I think that once you put it into perspective I think everyone wants to finish."