How will Heat respond after Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shut down Jimmy Butler in series opener?

Butler dominated the Bucks in that series, averaging a team-high 23.4 points while shooting 53.2% from the field, 5 of 11 on threes and 85.2% on 10.8 free throw attempts per game.

In Game 1 on Saturday? Antetokounmpo was the primary defender on Butler for 32 possessions.

"Obviously a great player and the ball is going to be in his hands a lot, going to make a lot of plays, going to shoot it a lot," Antetokounmpo said of Butler. "He draws a lot of attention and you've got to be ready to go against him. But I love the challenge.

"Last year I didn't have a chance to guard him and this year I have a chance to guard him, and I'm just going to try to lock in and accept the challenge."

The Bucks' defensive plan for Butler this year is similar to the approach the Los Angeles Lakers used when putting the 6-10 Anthony Davis on Butler in the NBA Finals last season.

Can Miami force switches to get other defenders on Butler? Can Butler attack quicker when Antetokounmpo is working to fight through the screen to avoid the switch? Adjustments will be coming from the Heat in Game 2 and beyond.