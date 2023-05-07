The Milwaukee Bucks are on the hunt for the 17th head coach in franchise history after the team's disappointing playoff performance led to the ousting of Mike Budenholzer on Thursday.

Despite going out on a sour note, Budenholzer had a productive five-season run at the helm of the Bucks that was highlighted by the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

As Milwaukee vets candidates to take the reins, here's a closer look at how Budenholzer's numbers compare to the other coaches in franchise history.

MIKE BUDENHOLZER

Seasons: 5 (2019-23)

Regular-season record: 271-120 (.693)

Postseason appearances: 5

Postseason record: 39-26 (.600)

Worst finish: Budenholzer and the Bucks fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat 4-1 in 2023.

Best finish: Won the franchise's first NBA title since 1971 when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Final season: Despite going 58-24 in the regular season and earning the top seed in the playoffs, Budenholzer's final Bucks team was ousted in the opening round by the Heat.

Notes: Budenholzer's tenure with the Bucks was bolstered by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led a team that included Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

JOE PRUNTY

Seasons: 1 (2018)

Regular-season record: 21-16 (.568)

Postseason appearances: 1

Postseason record: 3-4 (.429)

Only season: After replacing Jason Kidd as head coach just past the midway point of the 2017-18 season, Prunty helped guide the Bucks into the playoffs for the second straight year. Milwaukee fell in the opening round to the Boston Celtics 4-3.

Notes: Prunty, a longtime assistant coach, saw his only head coaching experience in the short stint with the Bucks. With a roster that included Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, Prunty was able to win his first four games at the helm and keep the team from missing the postseason for a third time in five seasons.

JASON KIDD

Seasons: 3.5 (2014-18)

Regular-season record: 139-152 (.478)

Postseason appearances: 2

Postseason record: 4-8 (.333)

Worst finish: The Bucks went 33-49 during the regular season in their second season under Kidd, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in 10 seasons.

Best finish: Milwaukee failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs under Kidd, whose best regular-season finish came when he led the Bucks to a 42-40 mark in 2016-17 before falling to the Toronto Raptors 4-2.

Final season: Kidd was fired during the 2017-18 campaign after guiding the Bucks to a 23-22 record to start the season.

Notes: Kidd took over a Bucks team in 2014 that featured Antetokounmpo and No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, who battled injuries during his time with the team after starring at Duke.

LARRY DREW

Seasons: 1 (2013-14)

Regular-season record: 15-67 (.183)

Postseason appearances: 0

Only season: Drew finished his lone season leading the Bucks with the worst winning percentage of all 16 coaches in franchise history as Milwaukee missed the playoffs for the seventh time in 10 seasons.

Notes: After spending the previous three seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, Drew was the first coach Antetokounmpo had in the NBA after arriving from Greece as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

JIM BOYLAN

Seasons: 1 (2013)

Regular-season record: 22-28 (.440)

Postseason appearances: 1

Postseason record: 0-4 (.000)

Only season: Taking over after Scott Skiles resigned in January 2013, Boylan helped guide the Bucks into the playoffs despite finishing the season 38-44. Milwaukee failed to win a game in the playoffs that season as the eventual champion Miami Heat cruised to a 4-0 series sweep behind LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Notes: In his second stint as an interim head coach after taking over the Chicago Bulls during the 2007-08 season, the longtime assistant coach led a Bucks team that included Brandon Jennings, Monta Ellis and Larry Sanders.

SCOTT SKILES

Seasons: 4.5 (2008-13)

Regular-season record: 162-182

Postseason appearances: 1

Postseason record: 3-4 (.429)

Worst finish: The Bucks missed the postseason in three of their four full seasons under Skiles, but their worst performance during his tenure came in his third season when Milwaukee finished 31-35 during the 2011-12 season.

Best finish: The team's best finish under Skiles came in his second year at the helm when the team went 46-36 in the 2009-10 regular season to reach the playoffs for the first time in four years. The Bucks' postseason run didn't last long, but they were able to take three games before falling to the Atlanta Hawks 4-3 in the first round.

Final season: Skiles resigned in January 2013 after posting a 16-16 record to open the 2012-13 season.

Notes: Milwaukee's best season under Skiles hit a major roadblock late in the regular season when center Andrew Bogut was lost for the remainder of the year after being injured during the final month.

LARRY KRYSTKOWIAK

Seasons: 1.5 (2007-08)

Regular-season record: 31-69 (.310)

Postseason appearances: 0

Worst finish: Taking over a floundering Bucks squad near the end of the 206-07 season, Krystkowiak led the team to a 5-13 record as they failed to return to the postseason.

Best finish: Krystkowiak wasn't much better the following season, but he lasted the entire 2007-08 campaign as the Bucks finished 26-56 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Final season: With one full year at the helm, Krystkowiak was unable to prove his ability as an NBA head coach and he's yet to land another top job in the league.

Notes: Krystkowiak led Bucks teams that featured guards Michael Redd and Mo Williams along with Bogut on the front line.

TERRY STOTTS

Seasons: 1.5 (2005-07)

Regular-season record: 63-83 (.432)

Postseason appearances: 1

Postseason record: 1-4 (.200)

Worst finish: Stotts didn't make it to the end of his second season with the Bucks, compiling a 23-41 record during the 2006-07 campaign before being fired in March 2007 with just over a month left in the regular season.

Best finish: In his first season with the team, Stotts led Milwaukee back to the postseason despite finishing with a 40-42 record. The Bucks were only able to win one game in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Detroit Pistons 4-1 in the first round.

Final season: The Bucks finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference's Central Division after Stotts and Krystkowiak combined for a 28-54 record on the season.

Notes: Stotts took over a Bucks squad that included Bogut, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2005, along with T.J. Ford, Bobby Simmons and Redd.

TERRY PORTER

Seasons: 2 (2003-05)

Regular-season record: 71-93 (.433)

Postseason appearances: 1

Postseason record: 1-4 (.200)

Worst finish: In Porter's second and final year leading the Bucks, the team finished 30-52 and missed the playoffs for the second time in seven years.

Best finish: Porter started out his Milwaukee tenure strong, helping the Bucks finish the 2003-04 season with a 41-41 record and reaching the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The team won just one postseason game under Porter before falling to the Detroit Pistons 4-1 in the first round.

Final season: The Bucks finished in last place in their division in 2004-05 for the first time in over a decade, but their poor record helped them secure the top overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

Notes: In his first opportunity as a head coach in the NBA, the UW-Stevens Point grad led Bucks teams that included Desmond Mason, Keith Van Horn and Redd.

GEORGE KARL

Seasons: 5 (1998-2003)

Regular-season record: 205-173 (.542)

Postseason appearances: 4

Postseason record: 14-18 (.438)

Worst finish: In Karl's fourth season at the helm, the Bucks followed up a trip to the Eastern Conference finals with a 41-41 effort during the 2001-02 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Best finish: The Bucks' poor showing in 2001-02 was only made worse by the fact it followed one of the franchise's best efforts in over a decades. In Karl's third season in Milwaukee, the team finished the regular season 52-30 and reached the conference finals before being eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3.

Final season: Karl's fifth and final season leading the Bucks saw them go 42-40 in the regular season before being ousted in the opening round of the playoffs, where Milwaukee was eliminated after falling to the New Jersey Nets 4-2.

Notes: Karl helped the Bucks snap a seven-year playoff drought when he joined the franchise, leading players such as Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell.

CHRIS FORD

Seasons: 2

Regular-season record: 69-95 (.421)

Postseason appearances: 0

Worst finish: Ford's Bucks teams struggled in both of his seasons as a head coach, missing the playoffs each time, and things got off to a rough start as the team finished the 1996-97 season with a 33-49 record despite the addition of Allen in the 1996 draft.

Best finish: The Bucks saw a slight improvement in Ford's second season, winning three more games to finish the year short of the postseason with a 36-46 record.

Final season: Ford's tenure in Milwaukee wrapped up a brutal seven-year stretch as the franchise failed to break the 40-win mark or reach the playoffs.

Notes: In addition to coaching Allen during the Hall of Famer's rookie season, Ford coached players including Vin Baker, Terrell Brandon and Robinson.

MIKE DUNLEAVY

Seasons: 4 (1992-96)

Regular-season record: 107-221 (.326)

Postseason appearances: 0

Worst finish: In a four-season run that saw the Bucks miss the playoff each year, Dunleavy's least productive campaign came in his second season when Milwaukee finished the 1993-94 season with a 20-62 record.

Best finish: While not being able to lead the Bucks to the playoffs four straight seasons, Dunleavy's high-water mark in the regular season came in 1994-95, when Milwaukee posted a 34-48 record.

Final season: The Bucks weren't able to build off that momentum, slipping to 25-57 in 1995-96 as Dunleavy saw his run with the team come to an end without a postseason berth.

Notes: Dunleavy oversaw some of the darkest years for the franchise, leading rosters that included Blue Edwards, Frank Brickowski, Todd Day and Eric Murdock before Baker was taken No. 8 overall in the 1993 NBA Draft and Robinson was selected first overall in the 1994.

FRANK HAMBLEN

Seasons: 1

Regular-season record: 23-42 (.354)

Postseason appearances: 0

Only season: Taking over for Hall of Fame coach Del Harris just 17 games into the 1991-92 season, Hamblen was unable to extend the Bucks' streak of playoff appearances to 13 years as Milwaukee finished the season 31-51.

Notes: In his lone season with Milwaukee, Hamblen led a roster that included Dale Ellis, Moses Malone and future Bucks coach Krystkowiak.

DEL HARRIS

Seasons: 4.5 (1987-1991)

Regular-season record: 191-154 (.554)

Postseason appearances: 4

Postseason record: 6-15 (.286)

Worst finish: Despite reaching the playoffs in each of his four full seasons leading the Bucks, they made it out of the first round just once under Harris. His final opening-round loss came after guiding Milwaukee to 48-34 record during the 1990-91 regular season. The Bucks were swept out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers 3-0 and Harris was done in Milwaukee less than eight months later.

Best finish: Harris' most productive season with the Bucks came during the 1988-89 campaign as the team played its first season in the Bradley Center, going 49-33 in the regular season before besting the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks were swept by the Detroit Pistons 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals to end their season.

Final season: Harris made it just 17 games into the 1991-92 season, with the Bucks sitting at 8-9 when he resigned as coach.

Notes: Harris, who went on to win NBA Coach of the Year in 1994-95 with the Los Angeles Lakers, led Bucks teams that included Terry Cummings, Ricky Pierce, Paul Pressey and Sidney Moncrief.

DON NELSON

Seasons: 11 (1977-87)

Regular-season record: 540-344 (.611)

Postseason appearances: 9

Postseason record: 42-46 (.477)

Worst finish: The Bucks missed the playoffs just once in Nelson's 11 seasons at the helm, falling short of the postseason in his second year with the team after finishing the 1978-79 regular season 38-44.

Best finish: While Milwaukee never reached the NBA Finals under Nelson, the team made three appearances in the conference finals during his tenure. Unfortunately for Nelson's squads, they ran up against some of the best players in basketball history. Going against Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1983 Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks won just one game as the 76ers took the series 4-1. The next year it was Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics who ended the Bucks' run in the conference finals with a 4-1 series win before squashing Milwaukee's title hopes again in 1986 with a sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.

Final season: Milwaukee took a slight step back in Nelson's final season as head coach, finishing the regular season 50-32 and falling in the second round of the 1987 playoffs despite pushing Bird and the Celtics to seven games.

Notes: While Nelson coached against some of the best players in NBA history, his Bucks squads had plenty of talent of their own with players such as Marques Johnson, Junior Bridgeman, Bob Lanier, Moncrief, Cummings, Pressey and future Bucks coach Mike Dunleavy.

LARRY COSTELLO

Seasons: 8.5 (1968-76)

Regular-season record: 410-264 (.608)

Postseason appearances: 6

Postseason record: 37-23 (.617)

Worst finish: While the Bucks missed the playoffs twice in Costello's eight full seasons, with the first coming during the franchise's inaugural season in 1968-69, the worst campaign of his run was clearly 1974-75. In addition to finishing 38-44 and missing the playoffs a year after reaching the NBA Finals, franchise star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar requested a trade after the season and was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Best finish: It's also clear which season stood above the rest with Costello in charge. In just the team's third season in the league, he helped guide Milwaukee to the 1971 NBA championship. With Abdul-Jabbar, known then as Lew Alcindor, anchoring the middle, the Bucks went 66-16 in the regular season before defeating the San Francisco Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to earn the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals against the Baltimore Bullets. Milwaukee swept Baltimore in four games to win the franchise's first title, a feat the team wouldn't replicate for another 50 years.

Final season: After falling in the opening round of the 1976 playoffs, Costello made it just 18 games into the 1976-77 season before his reign as head coach came to an end with the Bucks sitting at 3-15. Nelson led the team to a 27-37 record the rest of the way but with Milwaukee finishing 30-52 it wasn't good enough to reach the postseason.

Notes: In addition to a roster that was headlined by one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Costello also oversaw teams that included players such as Oscar Robertson, Jon McGlocklin and Bob Dandridge.

