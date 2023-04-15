One of the winningest active NBA coaches says the Milwaukee Bucks have one of the five best all-around players in the league — and he isn't talking about the team's two-time league MVP.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle knows what it takes to win at the highest level — earning a championship ring as a player on the 1986 Boston Celtics and as coach of the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 — and it was Jrue Holiday, not Giannis Antetokounmpo, that impressed him the most as his team fell to the Bucks in late March.

Scoring a career-high 51 points to lead Milwaukee to a 149-136 win at Indiana, Holiday's offensive contributions were clear from the box score, but Carlisle praised the veteran point guard's complete game.

"I’d like somebody to name five other basketball players that are better than Jrue Holiday … at the entire game," Carlisle said after the game. "The guy’s an amazing player, both sides of the ball. His scoring tonight was at another level, obviously, but defensively, I said it before the game, he can guard anybody.

"So, just a nod of respect to him. He’s a guy that too often is just overlooked as a truly, truly great player."

When the Bucks traded for Holiday ahead of the COVID-19-delayed 2020-21 season, after a disappointing performance in the NBA bubble in Orlando, there were questions about whether the then-30 year old was worth what Milwaukee gave up in the deal.

With a month remaining before Antetokounmpo's deadline to decide if he would sign a contract extension with Milwaukee or test free agency following the offseason, the Bucks executed a four-team deal that saw them give up three future first-round draft picks along with guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and other draft considerations.

Despite outside concerns, it was only a few weeks before the deal paid dividends when Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year, $228 million supermax extension, and Holiday has gone on to become an integral part of the Bucks' success.

In his first season with Milwaukee, Holiday averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting the ball more efficiently than he had in his first 10 seasons in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. He shot over 50% from the field for the first time in his career, connecting on 50.3% of his field goals, while shooting a career-best 39.2% from 3-point range.

He also provided a boost for the Bucks on the other end, earning first-team all-defense honors for the second time in his career after finishing the 72-game season with 96 steals and 37 blocks while appearing in 59 games for Milwaukee.

In the playoffs, Holiday played a key role as the Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years. He played in all 23 games in the postseason — averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals — but his value to the team was never more evident than in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With the seven-game series between the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns tied at two games apiece, and the Bucks clinging to a 120-119 lead in the final minute, Holiday stripped Suns guard Devin Booker before going the other way and throwing a perfectly placed alley-oop pass to Antetokounmpo for a three-point play to secure the win in Phoenix.

Holiday came up just short of a triple-double in Game 6 as the Bucks closed out the Suns in Milwaukee to win the championship, delivering 12 points along with nine rebounds and a game-high 11 assists.

In his second season with the Bucks, Holiday improved his scoring and passing numbers while continuing to hit shots at a high rate. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals and shot 50.1% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range.

During the 2022 playoffs, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds over 12 games but the Bucks' season ended when they fell to the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Holiday didn't let the early exit last year affect his play this season as he put up the best numbers in his three seasons with the Bucks while helping them secure homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs with a league-best 58-24 record.

Selected as an All-Star for the second time of his career, and first since 2013, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals while playing in 65 of 82 regular-season games.

With the Bucks entering the playoffs as forward Khris Middleton continues to struggle with injuries, they'll need Holiday to help Antetokounmpo carry the load on both ends of the court.

But, if they duo's performance on Holiday's career night at Indiana is any indication, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer isn't concerned about what they bring to the table.

"It’s hard to come up with superlatives to describe them," Budenholzer said after the win over the Pacers. "They were phenomenal. Giannis I thought set the tone with his aggressive attacking, got to the free-throw line a lot early, and then Jrue for the whole game, to have 51, that’s hard to do in an NBA game. Together with Giannis at 38, those two guys were special, they put us on their backs.”

On the night of his career-high 51 points, Holiday said he came into the game looking to be aggressive with the Bucks fighting to secure a top seed in the playoffs with just two weeks remaining in the season.

"Honestly, I felt like it was a must-win game," Holiday told reporter Zora Stephenson after the win, "and I was just taking the opportunities given, a lot of driving to the basket, getting to the paint, trying to get fouled.

"But really just being aggressive because I knew how much we needed this game."

Despite posting a triple-double with 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, Antetokounmpo raved after the game about Holiday's play.

"He was unbelievable today," Antetokounmpo said. "We needed that from him. They were playing really good, they were playing fast. They scored 130 points, and we needed every point from the 51 he had today.

"He was unbelievable, he was moving the ball, he was aggressive, he was rebounding the ball, he was guarding. He was unbelievable."

The Bucks accomplished their goal a week later, locking down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and homecourt throughout the playoffs with a 105-92 win over the Chicago Bulls.

With nothing at stake in the final two games, Milwaukee was able to sit Holiday and other key players, getting them some much-needed rest before the postseason and providing an opportunity for the team's younger players to get some playing time.

Lindell Wigginton made the most of the increased court time, with the second-year point guard posting a career-high 25 points and 11 assists in a 137-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum before scoring 17 points as the Bucks dropped their regular-season finale 121-105 at Toronto.

After turning in a career performance with all of Milwaukee's starters out against Memphis, Wigginton said Holiday has been a big help as he finds his footing in the league.

"He’s helped me so much, on and off the court. Just being in my ear while I’m on the court, telling me things to look out for and (how) to read the game," Wigginton said after the win over the Grizzlies. "He’s a guy who plays with a lot of poise out there, so just being able to learn from him as a young guy like me is just amazing. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The 32-year-old Holiday hasn't been named to an All-NBA team in his previous 13 seasons in the league, and whether or not that changes when awards are announced this year, Budenholzer could tell back in January that Holiday was playing with an added edge.

"Obviously we're a little down, a little undermanned, and he's just stepped up in a big way. You know it's two games in a row, just vintage Jrue Holiday," Budenholzer said after Holiday hit 35 points for the second time in less than 48 hours. "He just seems like he's got a bounce, he's got a pop.

"And the way he's shooting the ball, and then when he gets to the rim, gets in the paint, and gives us that presence too, you know he's doing everything."

5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time 5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Milwaukee Bucks are in prime position atop the Eastern Conference. With the league’s best record, the Bucks recently became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff berth. Anchored by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games prior to March 16. They were the first team to 50 wins this season and are among the best teams offensively and defensively, and in rebounding. The team has potential to win its third championship in franchise history and make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning in 2021. Here are the five best Bucks seasons of all time. 66-16, NBA champions 1970-71 The dynamic duo of center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and guard Oscar Robertson guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA title in the team’s third season. Larry Costello coached the Bucks to a franchise-record 66 victories as Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP in his second season. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 31.7 points and 16.0 rebounds. While blocks weren’t an official stat yet, Abdul-Jabbar was adept at patrolling the paint as the focal point of the defense. The 32-year-old Robertson was acquired in the offseason from the Cincinnati Royals and immediately added superb versatility to the lineup. Robertson was the ideal complement to Abdul-Jabbar and averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Basketball Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks Meanwhile, the contributions of small forward Bob Dandridge shouldn’t be forgotten. The 23-year-old Dandridge was a vital third cog, averaging 18.4 and 8.0 rebounds. The Bucks reeled off a then-record 20 consecutive victories in the regular season. They were dominant on both ends of the court and led the league in points (118.4) and offensive rating (103.9). The Bucks were tops in defensive rating (93.1) and held opponents to 106.2 points (third fewest). The Bucks blitzed through the postseason with a 12-2 mark as they beat the Warriors and Lakers in five games, followed by a sweep vs. the Washington Bullets. Abdul-Jabbar was selected as Finals MVP when he averaged 27.0 points and 18.5 rebounds. 46-26, NBA champions 2020-21 Capped off by a historic 50-point performance by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo amassed 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 as the Bucks completed a comeback from down two games in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks to secure Finals MVP. Basketball How Culver’s is honoring Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance Shooting guard Khris Middleton was masterful vs. the Suns with 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Holiday also rose to the occasion with 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The championship was even sweeter for the Bucks when considering the postseason regression during the previous two seasons and rumors of coach Mike Budenholzer being on the hot seat. Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs as the Bucks won 116 games over those two seasons. However, the Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and then fell to the Miami Heat in five games in the semifinals during the bubble playoffs in 2020. With a 46-26 record but on a mission this time around, the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round, edged the Brooklyn Nets in seven games in the second round, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the Eastern Conference. It appeared the dream season wouldn’t have a happy ending when the Suns took the 2-0 series lead. Yet, Antetokounmpo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation and the Bucks finally fulfilled their potential. 59-23, NBA Finals, 1973-74 This was Abdul-Jabbar’s penultimate season with the Bucks and the franchise’s last NBA Finals appearance before a 47-year drought. Despite a memorable game-winning hook shot by Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. He drained the classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory in one of the most exciting games in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar led all players in the Finals with 32.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. In the Western Conference playoffs, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the semifinals and then swept the Chicago Bulls in the conference finals after a 59-23 season and Midwestern Division championship. It was another stellar season for Abdul-Jabbar with averages of 27.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks. With the 35-year-old Robertson on the decline, Dandridge stepped up as the running mate for Abdul-Jabbar with 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. 57-25, Eastern Conference Finals, 1985-86 When the Bucks transitioned into the Eastern Conference beginning in 1980-81, it signaled a new era for the franchise. Abdul-Jabbar remained in the West as a member of the Showtime Lakers, winning five more championships alongside point guard Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the cream of the crop in the East as forward Larry Bird spearheaded three titles for the iconic franchise. However, coach Don Nelson’s frisky Bucks were a viable Eastern Conference contender during the decade. The Bucks became the first team to sweep the Celtics when they won all four games in the semifinals in 1982-83. Shooting guard Sidney Moncrief fueled the Bucks to seven consecutive seasons with at least 50 victories, including a 60-win campaign in 1980-81. During the 1985-86 season, the Bucks were 57-25 to win the Central Division for the sixth year in a row. The Bucks’ offense finished fourth in offensive rating (111.4) and fifth in points (114.5). Defensively, the Bucks were second in the league in defensive rating (102.7) and fifth in points (105.5). The 28-year-old Moncrief averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Moncrief was flanked by 27-year-old swingman Paul Pressey (14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and 24-year-old forward Terry Cummings (19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals). The Bucks swept the Nets in three games in the first round. Then the Bucks got revenge on Moses Malone and the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them in the second round the previous season. The Bucks outlasted the 76ers in seven games in the second round as the Celtics awaited in the conference finals. Moncrief battled a foot injury during the postseason that began vs. the Nets and resulted in him missing games and not being 100%. To make matters even more challenging, the Bucks collided with not just one of the best Celtics squads ever, but one of the greatest in league history. The iconic frontcourt trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish added former Finals MVP Bill Walton into the fold and rattled off 67 victories in the regular season. The Celtics swept the Bucks and knocked off the Rockets in six in the Finals. 60-22 Eastern Conference Finals, 2018-19 It didn’t result in a championship but the 2018-19 campaign set the foundation for the return to annual contention for the Bucks during Budenholzer’s first season at the helm. The spry 24-year-old Antetokounmpo came of age to capture his first MVP and lead the Bucks to a 61-21 record, the best in the East. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Middleton (18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg), Eric Bledsoe (15.9 ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg), and Malcolm Brogdon (15.6 pppg), as well as center Brook Lopez (12.5 ppg, 2.2 bpg) provided a strong supporting cast for Antetokounmpo. With the Greek Freak unleashed, the Bucks played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.3) and led the league in points (118.1). They were also stout defensively and ranked first in defensive rating (105.2). In the playoffs, the Bucks dominated the first two rounds with a sweep vs. the Detroit Pistons followed by beating the Celtics in five games in the semifinals. Yet, the season came to an end in the conference finals in six games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. Despite the disappointing playoff ending, this was the fifth 60-win season in Bucks history. Budenholzer was selected as the coach of the year and Jon Horst was named executive of the year.