Just 11 days from Valentine’s Day, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again getting showered with love from a not-so-secret fast food admirer.

After scoring an emphatic 54 points in a 106-105 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Antetokounmpo proudly proclaimed a celebratory trip to Culver’s.

“Tomorrow I think I'm going to go to Culver's,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “I'll go get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can. The rest, I'll have my son eat them or I give them to my dog."

Needless to say, Culver’s was smitten by the public affirmation. In addition to 54 free cheeseburgers, the renowned Wisconsin-based fast food company is also sliding through with a special gift close to the two-time MVP’s heart.

Culver’s announced a donation of 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, an organization that partners with Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Culver’s has courted the Greek Freak for a few seasons now. Previously, Culver’s of Shorewood pierced Cupid’s arrow at Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021 with a Godfather offer of unlimited food for life.

Antetokounmpo has famously been going steady with Chick-fil-A. The connection was cultivated when Antetokounmpo ordered 50 chicken nuggets after his 50-point masterpiece vs. the Phoenix Suns secured the Bucks’ first NBA title in 50 years. Chick-fil-A then bestowed Antetokounmpo with the honor of selling his 50/50 drink (half sprite and half Chick-fil-A lemonade) at some local restaurants.

If Antetokounmpo continues with his recent collection of offensive outbursts, there could be even more adulation on and off the court. Antetokounmpo has amassed at least 50 points in three of his last 11 contests as the Bucks jockey for seeding in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Regardless of where Antetokounmpo gets his fast food fix, it’ll be interesting to see if his hunger to guide the Bucks to another championship comes to fruition. Plus, Antetokounmpo gleefully tossing burgers from a Culver’s parade float is a salivating scenario.

