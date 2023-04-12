The Milwaukee Bucks ended the regular season with the best record in the NBA, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo garners much of the attention from fans and opposing defenses, another 7-footer was key to the team's success.

Despite turning 35 earlier this month, Brook Lopez posted one of the most well-rounded regular-season performances of his 15-year pro career as he contributed on both ends of the court to the Bucks' league-best 58-24 record.

Lopez, who joined the Bucks via free agency in 2018 after stints with the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, had arguably his best season with Milwaukee — averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.5 blocks while shooting 53.1% from the field, 37.4% from 3-point range and starting all 78 games he appeared in.

With the Bucks waiting for the end of the NBA's play-in tournament on Friday to find out their opponent for the first round of the playoffs, see how Lopez's numbers compare to the best efforts from other big men in franchise history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Years with Bucks: 1969-75

Career averages: 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks; 55.9% on FGs, 72.1% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 30.4 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.4 blocks; 54.7% on FGs, 69.5% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 1971-72 regular season, Abdul-Jabbar averaged a league-leading 34.8 points a game, along with 16.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 81 appearances as the Bucks finished atop the Midwest Division with a 63-19 record. He shot 57.4% from the field and 68.9% at the free-throw line.

Career notes: One of the best players in league history, Abdul-Jabbar helped the Bucks win the 1971 NBA title in his third season in the league, and he only got better the following season. Changing his name from Lew Alcinder to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971, he started his 20-year NBA career before the addition of the 3-pointer and the recording of blocks. Drafted by the Bucks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 draft and spending six seasons with Milwaukee, he was traded in June 1975 to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played the final 14 years of his career and won five more NBA championships.

Bob Lanier

With Bucks: 1979-84

Career averages: 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks; 51.4% on FGs, 76.7% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 blocks; 54.1% on FGs, 73.6% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 1983-84 season, Lanier's final in the league, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.7 blocks while starting all 72 games he played in, with Milwaukee finishing atop the Central Division with a 50-32 record. He shot a career-beset 57.2% from the field during the regular season and helped the Bucks reach the Eastern Conference finals in the playoffs.

Career notes: An eight-time All Star, Lanier played 10½ seasons with the Detroit Pistons and averaged over 20 points and 11 rebounds for seven straight seasons but finished his 15-year career without a championship.

Jack Sikma

With Bucks: 1986-91

Career averages: 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 blocks; 46.4% on FGs, 84.9% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 blocks; 44.7% on FGs, 35.2% on 3s, 88.4% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 1987-88 season, his second with the Bucks and 11th in the league, Sikma averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks while starting all 82 games and helping Milwaukee to a 42-40 record and a playoff appearance. He shot a league-leading 92.2% from the free throw line while going 48.6 from the field and connecting on his first three 3-pointers in a Bucks uniform.

Career notes: Sikma, who played the first nine seasons of his 14-year NBA career with the Seattle Supersonics, got off to a strong start in his pro career, reaching the NBA Finals as a rookie with Seattle and winning the championship the following season in 1979. One of the first Bucks big men to have success behind the 3-point line, he hit 199 of 566 regular-season attempts from outside during his five seasons with the Bucks.

Moses Malone

With Bucks: 1991-93

Career averages: 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks; 49.5% on FGs, 76.0% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks; 46.7% on FGs, 78.5% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 1991-92 season, his 16th in the NBA and first since joining the Bucks in free agency, Malone averaged 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while appearing in all 82 games and making 77 starts for a Milwaukee team that finished the season 31-51 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. He shot 47.4% from the field and 78.6% at the free-throw line and hit 3 of 8 attempts from long range on the year.

Career notes: Joining the NBA in 1976 with the Buffalo Braves after spending two seasons in the ABA with the Utah Stars and Spirits of St. Louis, Malone played until the 1994-95 season and made his last appearance on Dec. 27, 1994, less than three months shy of his 40th birthday. After the 1991-92 season, he appeared in 11 games for Milwaukee the following season. In his last two NBA stops, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, Malone appeared in just 72 games over two seasons. He made two NBA Finals appearances, in 1981 as the Houston Rockets fell to the Boston Celtics, and in 1983 as the 76ers defeated the Lakers to win the title.

Frank Brickowski

With Bucks: 1990-94

Career averages: 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 blocks; 51.9% on FGs, 74.0% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 blocks; 52.3% on FGs, 76.6% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 1992-93 season, his third with the Bucks and ninth in the NBA, Brickowski averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game, along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while starting 64 of 66 games he appeared in as the Bucks finished 28-54 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Career notes: Playing 12 seasons in the NBA, not counting the 1994-95 campaign he missed with a shoulder injury, Brickowski started over 400 games while playing for six different teams. His deepest playoff run came in 1996 during his second stint with Seattle as the Supersonics fell to Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the NBA Finals. He played in all six Finals games as Seattle fell to Chicago 4-2, with his most significant contribution coming when he scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in a Game 3 loss.

Andrew Bogut

With Bucks: 2005-12

Career averages: 9.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks; 53.5% on FGs, 55.7% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks; 52.2% on FGs, 57.4% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 2009-10 season, his fifth in the league since the Bucks selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, Bogut averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.5 blocks while starting all 69 games he appeared in before injuring his right arm in a win over the Phoenix Suns with six games remaining in the regular season. The Bucks finished the season 46-36 and in second place in the Central Division, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Atlanta without Bogut.

Career notes: Spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks, the former No. 1 draft pick only appeared in one postseason for the franchise. In his rookie season, Milwaukee finished 40-42 and in last place in the Central, but they reached the playoffs, where they fell 4-1 to the Detroit Pistons. Bogut averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the floor over the five games. After the Bucks traded Bogut to Golden State in March 2012, he went on to win an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015 and reached the Finals in 2019 in his second stint with Golden State after stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2015 Finals, Bogut appeared in four of six games, scoring 10 points and grabbing 24 rebounds as the Warriors took down LeBron James and the Cavaliers 4-2.

Greg Monroe

With Bucks: 2015-17

Career averages: 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 blocks; 51.4% on FGs, 70.3% on FTs.

Bucks averages: 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 blocks; 52.6% on FGs, 73.6% on FTs.

Best season with Bucks: During the 2015-16 season, his sixth in the league and first since leaving the Pistons for the Bucks via free agency, Monroe averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while starting 67 of the 79 games he appeared in as the Bucks finished at the bottom of the Central Division with 33-49 record. Playing alongside Antetokounmpo, who was in his third season in the league, it was the most recent season the Bucks found themselves on the outside of the playoff picture.

Career notes: The No. 7 overall selection in the 2010 draft, Monroe was seen as a major free-agent acquisition for Milwaukee when he agreed to leave Detroit on a three-year, $50 million contract in July 2015. After forming a formidable frontcourt duo with Andre Drummond in Detroit, the Bucks hoped Monroe could add rebounding and toughness down low. With the league evolving toward big men stepping outside to shoot 3-pointers, Monroe quickly found himself struggling to get on the court as often. The following season, his last full campaign with the Bucks, he played in 81 games but didn't make a single start as Milwaukee returned to the postseason. The Bucks dealt Monroe to the Phoenix Suns just five games into the 2017-18 season along with draft considerations for point guard Eric Bledsoe. After less than a season in Phoenix, Monroe was shipped to Boston and went on to play for Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington — in addition to overseas stops — before rejoining the Bucks for five games in 2021-22 and finishing his career with a three-game stop in Utah.

5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time 5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Milwaukee Bucks are in prime position atop the Eastern Conference. With the league’s best record, the Bucks recently became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff berth. Anchored by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games prior to March 16. They were the first team to 50 wins this season and are among the best teams offensively and defensively, and in rebounding. The team has potential to win its third championship in franchise history and make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning in 2021. Here are the five best Bucks seasons of all time. 66-16, NBA champions 1970-71 The dynamic duo of center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and guard Oscar Robertson guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA title in the team’s third season. Larry Costello coached the Bucks to a franchise-record 66 victories as Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP in his second season. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 31.7 points and 16.0 rebounds. While blocks weren’t an official stat yet, Abdul-Jabbar was adept at patrolling the paint as the focal point of the defense. The 32-year-old Robertson was acquired in the offseason from the Cincinnati Royals and immediately added superb versatility to the lineup. Robertson was the ideal complement to Abdul-Jabbar and averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Basketball Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks Meanwhile, the contributions of small forward Bob Dandridge shouldn’t be forgotten. The 23-year-old Dandridge was a vital third cog, averaging 18.4 and 8.0 rebounds. The Bucks reeled off a then-record 20 consecutive victories in the regular season. They were dominant on both ends of the court and led the league in points (118.4) and offensive rating (103.9). The Bucks were tops in defensive rating (93.1) and held opponents to 106.2 points (third fewest). The Bucks blitzed through the postseason with a 12-2 mark as they beat the Warriors and Lakers in five games, followed by a sweep vs. the Washington Bullets. Abdul-Jabbar was selected as Finals MVP when he averaged 27.0 points and 18.5 rebounds. 46-26, NBA champions 2020-21 Capped off by a historic 50-point performance by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo amassed 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 as the Bucks completed a comeback from down two games in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks to secure Finals MVP. Basketball How Culver’s is honoring Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance Shooting guard Khris Middleton was masterful vs. the Suns with 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Holiday also rose to the occasion with 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The championship was even sweeter for the Bucks when considering the postseason regression during the previous two seasons and rumors of coach Mike Budenholzer being on the hot seat. Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs as the Bucks won 116 games over those two seasons. However, the Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and then fell to the Miami Heat in five games in the semifinals during the bubble playoffs in 2020. With a 46-26 record but on a mission this time around, the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round, edged the Brooklyn Nets in seven games in the second round, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the Eastern Conference. It appeared the dream season wouldn’t have a happy ending when the Suns took the 2-0 series lead. Yet, Antetokounmpo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation and the Bucks finally fulfilled their potential. 59-23, NBA Finals, 1973-74 This was Abdul-Jabbar’s penultimate season with the Bucks and the franchise’s last NBA Finals appearance before a 47-year drought. Despite a memorable game-winning hook shot by Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. He drained the classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory in one of the most exciting games in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar led all players in the Finals with 32.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. In the Western Conference playoffs, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the semifinals and then swept the Chicago Bulls in the conference finals after a 59-23 season and Midwestern Division championship. It was another stellar season for Abdul-Jabbar with averages of 27.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks. With the 35-year-old Robertson on the decline, Dandridge stepped up as the running mate for Abdul-Jabbar with 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. 57-25, Eastern Conference Finals, 1985-86 When the Bucks transitioned into the Eastern Conference beginning in 1980-81, it signaled a new era for the franchise. Abdul-Jabbar remained in the West as a member of the Showtime Lakers, winning five more championships alongside point guard Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the cream of the crop in the East as forward Larry Bird spearheaded three titles for the iconic franchise. However, coach Don Nelson’s frisky Bucks were a viable Eastern Conference contender during the decade. The Bucks became the first team to sweep the Celtics when they won all four games in the semifinals in 1982-83. Shooting guard Sidney Moncrief fueled the Bucks to seven consecutive seasons with at least 50 victories, including a 60-win campaign in 1980-81. During the 1985-86 season, the Bucks were 57-25 to win the Central Division for the sixth year in a row. The Bucks’ offense finished fourth in offensive rating (111.4) and fifth in points (114.5). Defensively, the Bucks were second in the league in defensive rating (102.7) and fifth in points (105.5). The 28-year-old Moncrief averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Moncrief was flanked by 27-year-old swingman Paul Pressey (14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and 24-year-old forward Terry Cummings (19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals). The Bucks swept the Nets in three games in the first round. Then the Bucks got revenge on Moses Malone and the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them in the second round the previous season. The Bucks outlasted the 76ers in seven games in the second round as the Celtics awaited in the conference finals. Moncrief battled a foot injury during the postseason that began vs. the Nets and resulted in him missing games and not being 100%. To make matters even more challenging, the Bucks collided with not just one of the best Celtics squads ever, but one of the greatest in league history. The iconic frontcourt trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish added former Finals MVP Bill Walton into the fold and rattled off 67 victories in the regular season. The Celtics swept the Bucks and knocked off the Rockets in six in the Finals. 60-22 Eastern Conference Finals, 2018-19 It didn’t result in a championship but the 2018-19 campaign set the foundation for the return to annual contention for the Bucks during Budenholzer’s first season at the helm. The spry 24-year-old Antetokounmpo came of age to capture his first MVP and lead the Bucks to a 61-21 record, the best in the East. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Middleton (18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg), Eric Bledsoe (15.9 ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg), and Malcolm Brogdon (15.6 pppg), as well as center Brook Lopez (12.5 ppg, 2.2 bpg) provided a strong supporting cast for Antetokounmpo. With the Greek Freak unleashed, the Bucks played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.3) and led the league in points (118.1). They were also stout defensively and ranked first in defensive rating (105.2). In the playoffs, the Bucks dominated the first two rounds with a sweep vs. the Detroit Pistons followed by beating the Celtics in five games in the semifinals. Yet, the season came to an end in the conference finals in six games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. Despite the disappointing playoff ending, this was the fifth 60-win season in Bucks history. Budenholzer was selected as the coach of the year and Jon Horst was named executive of the year.