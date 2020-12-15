He's staying!: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'blessed' to remain with Milwaukee Bucks on 5-year extension

He had yet to sign the extension when camp opened and even after his teammates presented him with 20 pens as a birthday present. Speaking to reporters for the first time last week, Antetokounmpo said he wasn't worrying about the contract but instead, trying to focus on improving on the court and meshing with his new teammates.

"What’s on my mind is playing basketball and improving every day," Antetokounmpo said. "That’s what’s going to always be on my mind. That’s what I’ve been doing since day one and it’s never going to change. I can guarantee you that. Year eight or year 25 it’s not going to change.

"Obviously it’s a big decision as I said earlier, but I just try to focus on what I can do. This is not in my hands. Their discussion is between my agent, Jon Horst, the Bucks ownership and they’re taking care of that. I cannot; I’m not trying to speed up the process, I’m not trying to be involved in that. Obviously it’s something that stresses every player out. I try to put it out of my mind. And you’re the guys asking me these questions all the time so you guys put it back on m my mind, but as I said, they’re going to handle those discussion, I’m going to handle what I’ve got to do on the court and everything is going to be good.”