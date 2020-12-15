He's staying!: Giannis Antetokounmpo 'blessed' to remain with Milwaukee Bucks on 5-year extension

MILWAUKEE — Breathe easy, Bucks fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee.
The National Basketball Association's two-time Most Valuable Player ended weeks of speculation Tuesday by signing a supermax contract extension worth $228 million.
"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo said in a Tweet after news of the agreement broke. "I'm blessed to be part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next (five) years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get at it."
The contract, which includes an opt-out after the fourth season, is the richest in NBA history, surpassing the $206.8 million Russell Westbrook got from Oklahoma City and $201.2 million Steph Curry got from Golden State in 2017.
Antetokounmpo averaged career-highs last season with 29.5 points and 13.6 points per game while also dishing out 5.6 assists, becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlin to average at least 29 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists for a season.
He also became just the third player in league history to be named the league's defensive player of the year in the same season as winning the MVP award.
“This is one of the great days in Bucks history,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin, who was speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club Newsmaker Luncheon Tuesday when the news broke.
Antetokounmpo faced a Dec. 21 deadline to accept the Bucks' offer. Had he not signed, Antetokounmpo would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer and likely, the biggest star to hit the open market since Kevin Durant in 2016. Instead, he joins another Most Valuable Player, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, to spur the chance to play in a bigger market and instead, try and bring a championship to Milwaukee and Wisconsin.
The Bucks have come close to that goal the last two seasons, finishing with the league's best regular-season record each time. They've not fared nearly as well in the postseason, however. Milwaukee blew a 2-0 lead to eventual champion Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and was knocked out in the second round this past season by Miami — a loss that led many to question whether or not Antetokounmpo would accept the extension.
In order to help Milwaukee over the hump — and, in turn, give Antetokounmpo more reason to stay — general manager Jon Horst overhauled the Bucks' roster during the offseason. His biggest move sent guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill to New Orleans for Jrue Holiday, and while his efforts to land Sacramento wing Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade were scuffled, Horst brought in complementary pieces like D.J. Augustin and Bobby Portis and also re-signed guard Pat Connaughton to a new deal.
He had yet to sign the extension when camp opened and even after his teammates presented him with 20 pens as a birthday present. Speaking to reporters for the first time last week, Antetokounmpo said he wasn't worrying about the contract but instead, trying to focus on improving on the court and meshing with his new teammates.
"What’s on my mind is playing basketball and improving every day," Antetokounmpo said. "That’s what’s going to always be on my mind. That’s what I’ve been doing since day one and it’s never going to change. I can guarantee you that. Year eight or year 25 it’s not going to change.
"Obviously it’s a big decision as I said earlier, but I just try to focus on what I can do. This is not in my hands. Their discussion is between my agent, Jon Horst, the Bucks ownership and they’re taking care of that. I cannot; I’m not trying to speed up the process, I’m not trying to be involved in that. Obviously it’s something that stresses every player out. I try to put it out of my mind. And you’re the guys asking me these questions all the time so you guys put it back on m my mind, but as I said, they’re going to handle those discussion, I’m going to handle what I’ve got to do on the court and everything is going to be good.”
I'll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team..— Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 17, 2014
