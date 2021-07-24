Heat's Tyler Herro 'done listening' to trade rumors as he keeps focus on offseason program

MIAMI — For the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, this summer has brought many firsts for him.

Herro's first opportunity to work with the USA Basketball program as a professional player since the Heat drafted him out of Kentucky in June 2019 came this month.

He's in the midst of his first "real" offseason as an NBA player after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the schedule for his first two NBA seasons and resulted in the Heat and Herro having seven weeks off between their trip to the 2020 NBA Finals and the start of this past season.

But one constant of Herro's brief NBA career has been hearing his name included in trade rumors, with the 21-year-old guard determined to block out the noise entering his third professional season.

"I'm done listening to all that, honestly," Herro said on Wednesday when speaking to reporters at FTX Arena during an appearance at the Jr. Heat summer camp. "Every time we're not playing, or even if we are playing, my name's brought up in something.

"So, it is what it is at this point. I'm focused on getting better and getting this team better."

A key part of this offseason for Herro is continuing to add weight to his 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame — the measurements he was listed at last season.