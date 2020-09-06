Heat's Pat Riley, who may pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo, has landed many big free agents

And that's when Spoelstra opened a window that all the current (and certainly future) speculation has to be weighed against. Because there has to be a fit.

"It's different," Spoelstra said. "And that's what I love about this game, is being able to coach different kinds of personalities and players. But it all starts with sharing similar values. So if you don't have players that share the values that you share and vice versa, then it's probably not an appropriate marriage.

"We've been very fortunate that we've had a lot of Hall of Fame marriages, really, and players that speak the same language and want the same things. It doesn't mean that there's not a little bit of friction along the way. That's to be expected. But you have to share similar viewpoints about competition. And we've been very fortunate to have that."

Even this season, the acquisitions of Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala have fit that template.

That, too, was not by coincidence, Iguodala said of the Pat Riley requirements.