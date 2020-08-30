Heat pose true challenge for Bucks in second round of playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Only one team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks multiple times this season — and that team just happens to be the their opponent in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting Monday evening at Walt Disney World.
The Miami Heat spoiled the Bucks' home opener, winning in overtime 131-126. and followed that with a 105-89 victory March 2 in Miami — the Bucks' biggest loss of the season.
Milwaukee finally snapped its losing streak during seeding-round play, winning 130-116 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East, but neither Jimmy Butler nor Goran Dragic played for Miami due to injury in a game that was a lot uglier than Milwaukee would have liked.
The Bucks allowed 73 points in the first half of that contest and only led by six heading into the final quarter before finally putting the Heat away with a late 20-0 run.
"We need those types of games," Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe said at the time. "You never know how the playoffs are going to go. You need those type of games to get back on track."
Milwaukee can't afford those kind of slow starts during the series.
Offensively, Miami posted the league's second-best 3-point shooting percentage (37.9) during the regular season and connected at a 39.1% clip during its first-round sweep of Indiana. Milwaukee led the league in 3-point attempts allowed during the regular season.
In the three head-to-head meetings, Miami made 55 of 127 3-point attempts, with forward Duncan Robinson making 11 of 21 from beyond the arc in those contests.
The teams are relatively even defensively. During the regular season, Milwaukee held opponents to 108.6 points per game while the Heat allowed 109.1. The Bucks also hold a slight edge in rebounding (45.8/42.5), blocks (4.48/4.14) and shooting percentage (41.43/44.75) with the Heat holding the advantage in assists (24.6/24.2), steals (7.47/7.37) and 3-point shooting percentage (34.73/35.53).
Miami's biggest weapon is a familiar name to Wisconsinites. Small forward Jimmy Butler starred at Marquette before going to the Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. After an eight-year career that included four straight All-Star appearances, Butler signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Heat last summer and averaged a team-best 19.9 points on 45.5% shooting with 6.7 rebounds and 6 assists per game during the regular season.
Forward Jae Crowder, who played alongside Butler at Marquette, came to Miami as part of a three-way deal at the trade deadline and averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20 games after arriving.
Along with Crowder, the Heat also acquired veteran forwards Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill, providing much-needed depth that could be used to try and keep Antetokounmpo from getting easy baskets in the paint and, instead, force him to score from the free throw line where he shot a career-low 63.3% this season.
Bam Adebayo played some of the most effective defense against Antetokounmpo this season when he held him to 13 points on 6-for-18 in 30 minutes on March 2.
''We're not reinventing the whole wheel on how we prepare for a game,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''You just get into your routine. Each opponent is going to present really different challenges. This is a really good team, obviously an MVP player on their team ... you're going to have to do things well.''
Despite all that, the Bucks still have Antetokounmpo, the front-runner for a second-consecutive Most Valuable Player award, and a supporting cast that compiled a league-best 56 victories during the regular season, making them the favorite to advance to a second-consecutive East finals.
''It's going to be a great series," Bucks center Brook Lopez said.
