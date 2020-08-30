Heat pose true challenge for Bucks in second round of playoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Only one team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks multiple times this season — and that team just happens to be the their opponent in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting Monday evening at Walt Disney World.

The Miami Heat spoiled the Bucks' home opener, winning in overtime 131-126. and followed that with a 105-89 victory March 2 in Miami — the Bucks' biggest loss of the season.

Milwaukee finally snapped its losing streak during seeding-round play, winning 130-116 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East, but neither Jimmy Butler nor Goran Dragic played for Miami due to injury in a game that was a lot uglier than Milwaukee would have liked.

The Bucks allowed 73 points in the first half of that contest and only led by six heading into the final quarter before finally putting the Heat away with a late 20-0 run.

"We need those types of games," Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe said at the time. "You never know how the playoffs are going to go. You need those type of games to get back on track."

Milwaukee can't afford those kind of slow starts during the series.