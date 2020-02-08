Heat now may be biggest rival to Bucks in NBA Eastern Conference, but Miami didn't go all in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In real time, it could be argued the trade only makes the Heat nominally better, with Iguodala at least ambulatory, as opposed to Winslow, who has appeared in only one game since Dec. 4 due to what the Heat had been listing as a lower-back bone bruise.

But the bigger picture is about the future thought put into the machinations by Heat President Pat Riley and General Manager Andy Elisburg.

Foremost, there remains the possibility for a maximum-level free-agency offer in the 2021 offseason, with possible additional cap space that summer.

Before that, depending on how center Kelly Olynyk approaches his player option for 2020-21, the Heat could have from $27 million to $40 million in cap space this summer. Such funds could be utilized, on a free agent, yes, such as Gallinari, or to re-sign the Heat's own impending free agents, with Dragic, Jones and Leonard among that group.

And while Thursday's maneuvering did not get the Heat out of the luxury tax, it got them below their hard cap by enough salary to make it possible to add a veteran contributor at the March 1 buyout deadline, with Evan Turner, Marvin Williams and Isaiah Thomas among those possibilities.