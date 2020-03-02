Heat become only team to beat Bucks twice this season

MIAMI — The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.

Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89 on Wednesday night — moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami.

“Collective effort,” Crowder said. “”All hands on deck.”

It was a season-low in points for the Bucks, set for the second straight day after Milwaukee managed only 93 in a win Sunday at Charlotte. The difference was from the 3-point line: Miami was 18-for-37, Milwaukee was 7-for-34.

“Not saying we can hold great offensive teams like this regularly under 90 ... but we have it in us to do it more consistently,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Miami also beat Milwaukee 131-126 in overtime on Oct. 26 at Fiserv Forum.