Guard Elijah Bryant scored 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 100-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League game.
Bryant, who spent last season in the Israeli Premier League, was 5-for-7 from 3-point range.
Mitchell Creek scored 18 points and the Timberwolves used a late 8-0 run to turn back the Bucks (1-2).
Six other players reached double figures for Minnesota (3-0), which had a big lead until Milwaukee used a 12-0 run to close within one midway through the fourth quarter. Kelan Martin added 15 points and Jordan McLaughlin 13. Martin also had nine assists.