Grizzlies defeat Bucks behind big game from Grayson Allen

MILWAUKEE — Grayson Allen shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-115 on Saturday night.

Memphis took the lead for good with 5:02 left in the first quarter during a 10-0 run that included six points from Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies snapped the Bucks’ three-game winning streak.

Dillon Brooks had 21 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies also got 17 from Jonas Valanciunas, 16 from Bane, 15 from Xavier Tillman and 13 from Ja Morant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies had a 69-59 advantage at the break, and their 69 first-half points were just two shy of their highest-scoring total for any half this season. Milwaukee rallied early in the fourth and cut Memphis’ lead to 100-93 when Antetokounmpo made the first of two free throw attempts with 10:53 remaining. But Antetokounmpo missed his second free throw, and the Grizzlies scored eight of the next nine points.

The Grizzlies stayed ahead by at least nine the rest of the way.

Bryn Forbes had 19 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday added 17 apiece. Khris Middleton had 16 points and 10 assists.