GM Elton Brand has an absolute belief that 76ers are capable of competing for a championship

"If you were talking to me, (I thought) it would be a work in progress, we are going to get there," he said of his initial expectations. "Home-court advantage is important, but having Joel (Embiid) healthy in the playoff in May, June, that is important to us. We could still grow into a team that could be a No. 1 seed, but that wasn't my words."

Entering the season, though, Brand wasn't talking much about a work in progress.

"We know what the expectations are, and we embrace it. It's not just (coach) Brett (Brown), it's all of us," he said in a preseason interview with the Associated Press. "We're in that position now where just getting to the first round, getting to the second round, those expectations are gone. We're expected to win big, and we embrace it."

So, back to Wednesday's news conference. Asked if he would look to bring a scorer off the bench, Brand was noncommittal.

"As GM, I always look at that," he said, "any way I can make the team better, I will, but again, I am encouraged about where we are, and I look forward to having this team grow and compete against upper-level teams like tonight."

The biggest question with the Sixers is whether Ben Simmons will be a perimeter threat. Especially in the playoffs, teams pack defenses in and will dare him to shoot.