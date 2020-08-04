Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Milwaukee appeared ready to clinch from the opening tip as the Bucks scored eight of the first 10 points and hit 7 of 14 beyond the arc. The Nets led 40-34 at the end of the first quarter and 73-65 at halftime.

Tip-ins

Nets: With a playoff spot all but wrapped up, they rested G/F Jarrett Allen, G Joe Harris and G Caris Lavert, who scored 34 points in a win over Washington on Sunday. That allowed Jamal Crawford, 40, to make his debut and become the oldest active player in the NBA after being signed as a replacement player. Crawford checked in with 4:35 left in the first quarter. He left early in the second with an injured left hamstring and didn't return. This was his first NBA game since April 2019.

Bucks: G Wesley Matthews sat out with a sore right calf with starting center Brook Lopez also out. But G Eric Bledsoe and G Pat Connaughton both made their debuts inside the bubble.

Hey Daddy

Antetokounmpo had his baby son on hand at the NBA bubble for this game. Liam made an appearance on the screen behind the Bucks' bench as a virtual fan. That might have been why the reigning NBA MVP got mad at Nets center Donta Hall when he was pushed to the floor early in the second quarter with both players given a foul.