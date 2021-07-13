Giannis the Great: Antetokounmpo joins elite company with production in consecutive NBA Finals games

Antetokounmpo largely kept that game from turning into a blowout by himself. With his teammates supporting him better in Milwaukee, it was the Bucks who won big.

“When guys make shots, it just makes it tough on the opposing team because now he’s really just playing 1-on-1, and good luck with that,” teammate Bobby Portis said.

The Suns don’t have a lot of size outside of Ayton, but sometimes Antetokounmpo helps his opponents by settling for jumpers that remain a weaker part of his portfolio.

From his very first basket of Game 3, when he jumped over a defender to grab a rebound that he put back while being fouled, he made it clear he was going to keep going to the rim. When the Suns stopped him by fouling, he made them pay by making 13 of 17.

“He’s physical. When he gets downhill, gets to the basket, gets to the free throw line, it encourages him to keep going. And he was hitting his free throws ... and that just kind of opens up his whole game,” Suns reserve Cam Johnson said. “So it’s on us to stop him, give him more resistance.”