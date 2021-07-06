Giannis returns but can't prevent Bucks from losing Game 1 to Suns

They hadn’t even made the playoffs since 2010 and just two years ago were last in the Western Conference with a 19-63 record.

But Booker was already headed for stardom by then, and 2018 No. 1 pick Ayton has played at that level in the postseason. Paul has been steady as always since his arrival in an offseason trade.

Now 36 and a 10-time All-NBA selection, he is on the list of best players to never win a championship. It appeared he might never even get to play for one until Oklahoma City dealt him to a team of Suns on the rise, and he might be the final piece that takes them all the way to the top.

Despite so many debuts on the finals stage — the Suns’ Jae Crowder was the only player who had appeared in them, and that was in the one played at a neutral site last year for Miami — there didn’t appear to be many first-time jitters.

Both teams started well in a competitive first half. The biggest lead was eight, with Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer making it 57-49 at the break.

But Paul shifted the Suns into another gear in the third. His opening jumper provided the first double-digit lead of the game, and he followed with a four-point play for the Suns’ next basket.