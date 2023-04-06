MILWAUKEE — Wrapping up the top seed in the NBA playoffs was the order of business for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Despite being without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and losing Khris Middleton to an injury early in the game, the Bucks made a second-half push to beat the Chicago Bulls 105-92. The Bucks went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Bobby Portis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, starting in place of Antetokounmpo, and center Brook Lopez finished with 26 points.

“It's definitely a great achievement," Lopez said. “It's cool because we've had a lot of different lineups throughout the year, and regardless of who we've put out on the floor, our guys have come out with the right mindset and have been going out there to succeed.”

Antetokounmpo was ruled out before the game because of right knee soreness. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists against Washington on Tuesday night.

Point guard Jrue Holiday scored 20 points and had a season-high 15 assists while adding eight rebounds, and he led the second-half surge. Jevon Carter had 16 points in a starting role.

Middleton started for the Bucks, but played just eight minutes before exiting with right knee soreness. He was 0 for 3 from the floor.

Milwaukee improved to 58-22 as it won its third straight game. The Bucks lead fellow Eastern Conference foe Boston by three games with two games remaining.

Wes Matthews played 30 minutes off the bench and harassed Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan throughout the game, helping limit DeRozan to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. He did not score a basket until early in the fourth quarter.

“He's one of the best scorers this league has seen,” Matthews said. "We've been battling for 14 years now and he;'s one of my favorite players to play against, one of my favorite players to watch.

“The biggest thing is to try to keep him off the free throw line, try to make him as uncomfortable as possible. He's got an array of moves. You have to be willing to take that challenge.”

DeRozan said of his poor shooting night, “It won't happen again. I guarantee you.”

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Coby White added 14 points, and Zach LaVine had 13.

The Bulls started the night in 10th place in the East and already having clinched a play-in berth. They will not be able to move up during the final two games after Atlanta won on Wednesday. Toronto lost in Boston but remains two games ahead of the Bulls with two to play, and the Raptors own the tiebreaker.

Chicago led, 61-51, when Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took a timeout with 8:30 left in the third quarter. Milwaukee outscored the Bulls, 54-31, the rest of the way.

“We've talked about the defensive abilities of our players,” Budenholzer said. “They turned it up, really everybody.”

The Bucks coach said claiming the top seed in the East was no small matter.

“Night in and night out in this league, it's hard,” Budenholzer said. "To have the best record, it is something that matters and is important. But being our best day each night is what we talk about the most.

“Now we get to take a breath. I have no idea what we're going to do Friday and Sunday. The guys have earned it. Ton of a credit to the guys for what they've done since the all-star break to put themselves in this position.”

Tip-ins

Bulls: Guard Alex Caruso was ruled out with a left foot injury, a problem he has dealt with in recent weeks. Caruso played 19 minutes and went scoreless in Chicago’s home loss to Atlanta on Tuesday night. “He doesn’t want to be a liability,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Bucks: Pat Connaughton sprained his right ankle in the first quarter Tuesday and was out. “We’re hopeful it’s a very short-term thing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I would put it in the relatively positive bucket.” … Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is out for the rest of the regular season, but Budenholzer remains hopeful the guard will be ready for the first round of the playoffs, which open April 15. ... The Bucks next host Memphis on Friday night.

Chicago 21 30 25 16 — 92

Milwaukee 28 21 30 26 — 105

CHICAGO — DeRozan 3-12 2-2 8, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 9-21 2-2 21, Beverley 3-5 0-0 8, LaVine 5-17 2-3 13, Jones Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Terry 1-1 0-0 3, Drummond 1-1 1-2 3, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Dosunmu 3-3 2-2 8, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, White 6-10 0-0 14. Totals 36-83 9-11 92.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 0-3 0-0 0, Portis 9-18 3-3 27, Lopez 10-19 6-8 26, Carter 6-11 0-0 16, Holiday 8-17 0-0 20, Beauchamp 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-5 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-7 0-0 9, A.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 39-92 9-11 105.

3-point goals — C 11-33 (Beverley 2-4, Jones Jr. 2-4, White 2-4, Williams 2-5, Terry 1-1, Vucevic 1-6, LaVine 1-8, DeRozan 0-1), M 18-46 (Portis 6-9, Carter 4-8, Holiday 4-8, Ingles 3-7, Matthews 1-4, Leonard 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Lopez 0-2, A.Green 0-3, Crowder 0-3). Rebounds — C 38 (Vucevic 11), M 53 (Portis 13). Assists — C 28 (Beverley, LaVine 7), M 26 (Holiday 15). Total fouls — C 11, M 13. Att. — 17,679.

5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time 5 greatest Milwaukee Bucks seasons of all time As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Milwaukee Bucks are in prime position atop the Eastern Conference. With the league’s best record, the Bucks recently became the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff berth. Anchored by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games prior to March 16. They were the first team to 50 wins this season and are among the best teams offensively and defensively, and in rebounding. The team has potential to win its third championship in franchise history and make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning in 2021. Here are the five best Bucks seasons of all time. 66-16, NBA champions 1970-71 The dynamic duo of center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) and guard Oscar Robertson guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA title in the team’s third season. Larry Costello coached the Bucks to a franchise-record 66 victories as Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP in his second season. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 31.7 points and 16.0 rebounds. While blocks weren’t an official stat yet, Abdul-Jabbar was adept at patrolling the paint as the focal point of the defense. The 32-year-old Robertson was acquired in the offseason from the Cincinnati Royals and immediately added superb versatility to the lineup. Robertson was the ideal complement to Abdul-Jabbar and averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Basketball Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks Meanwhile, the contributions of small forward Bob Dandridge shouldn’t be forgotten. The 23-year-old Dandridge was a vital third cog, averaging 18.4 and 8.0 rebounds. The Bucks reeled off a then-record 20 consecutive victories in the regular season. They were dominant on both ends of the court and led the league in points (118.4) and offensive rating (103.9). The Bucks were tops in defensive rating (93.1) and held opponents to 106.2 points (third fewest). The Bucks blitzed through the postseason with a 12-2 mark as they beat the Warriors and Lakers in five games, followed by a sweep vs. the Washington Bullets. Abdul-Jabbar was selected as Finals MVP when he averaged 27.0 points and 18.5 rebounds. 46-26, NBA champions 2020-21 Capped off by a historic 50-point performance by Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo amassed 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Game 6 as the Bucks completed a comeback from down two games in the NBA Finals to defeat the Phoenix Suns. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks to secure Finals MVP. Basketball How Culver’s is honoring Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance Shooting guard Khris Middleton was masterful vs. the Suns with 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Holiday also rose to the occasion with 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The championship was even sweeter for the Bucks when considering the postseason regression during the previous two seasons and rumors of coach Mike Budenholzer being on the hot seat. Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs as the Bucks won 116 games over those two seasons. However, the Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and then fell to the Miami Heat in five games in the semifinals during the bubble playoffs in 2020. With a 46-26 record but on a mission this time around, the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round, edged the Brooklyn Nets in seven games in the second round, and beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the Eastern Conference. It appeared the dream season wouldn’t have a happy ending when the Suns took the 2-0 series lead. Yet, Antetokounmpo cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation and the Bucks finally fulfilled their potential. 59-23, NBA Finals, 1973-74 This was Abdul-Jabbar’s penultimate season with the Bucks and the franchise’s last NBA Finals appearance before a 47-year drought. Despite a memorable game-winning hook shot by Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. He drained the classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory in one of the most exciting games in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar led all players in the Finals with 32.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. In the Western Conference playoffs, the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the semifinals and then swept the Chicago Bulls in the conference finals after a 59-23 season and Midwestern Division championship. It was another stellar season for Abdul-Jabbar with averages of 27.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks. With the 35-year-old Robertson on the decline, Dandridge stepped up as the running mate for Abdul-Jabbar with 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. 57-25, Eastern Conference Finals, 1985-86 When the Bucks transitioned into the Eastern Conference beginning in 1980-81, it signaled a new era for the franchise. Abdul-Jabbar remained in the West as a member of the Showtime Lakers, winning five more championships alongside point guard Magic Johnson. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were the cream of the crop in the East as forward Larry Bird spearheaded three titles for the iconic franchise. However, coach Don Nelson’s frisky Bucks were a viable Eastern Conference contender during the decade. The Bucks became the first team to sweep the Celtics when they won all four games in the semifinals in 1982-83. Shooting guard Sidney Moncrief fueled the Bucks to seven consecutive seasons with at least 50 victories, including a 60-win campaign in 1980-81. During the 1985-86 season, the Bucks were 57-25 to win the Central Division for the sixth year in a row. The Bucks’ offense finished fourth in offensive rating (111.4) and fifth in points (114.5). Defensively, the Bucks were second in the league in defensive rating (102.7) and fifth in points (105.5). The 28-year-old Moncrief averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Moncrief was flanked by 27-year-old swingman Paul Pressey (14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and 24-year-old forward Terry Cummings (19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals). The Bucks swept the Nets in three games in the first round. Then the Bucks got revenge on Moses Malone and the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept them in the second round the previous season. The Bucks outlasted the 76ers in seven games in the second round as the Celtics awaited in the conference finals. Moncrief battled a foot injury during the postseason that began vs. the Nets and resulted in him missing games and not being 100%. To make matters even more challenging, the Bucks collided with not just one of the best Celtics squads ever, but one of the greatest in league history. The iconic frontcourt trio of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish added former Finals MVP Bill Walton into the fold and rattled off 67 victories in the regular season. The Celtics swept the Bucks and knocked off the Rockets in six in the Finals. 60-22 Eastern Conference Finals, 2018-19 It didn’t result in a championship but the 2018-19 campaign set the foundation for the return to annual contention for the Bucks during Budenholzer’s first season at the helm. The spry 24-year-old Antetokounmpo came of age to capture his first MVP and lead the Bucks to a 61-21 record, the best in the East. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Middleton (18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg), Eric Bledsoe (15.9 ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg), and Malcolm Brogdon (15.6 pppg), as well as center Brook Lopez (12.5 ppg, 2.2 bpg) provided a strong supporting cast for Antetokounmpo. With the Greek Freak unleashed, the Bucks played at the second-fastest pace in the league (103.3) and led the league in points (118.1). They were also stout defensively and ranked first in defensive rating (105.2). In the playoffs, the Bucks dominated the first two rounds with a sweep vs. the Detroit Pistons followed by beating the Celtics in five games in the semifinals. Yet, the season came to an end in the conference finals in six games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. Despite the disappointing playoff ending, this was the fifth 60-win season in Bucks history. Budenholzer was selected as the coach of the year and Jon Horst was named executive of the year.