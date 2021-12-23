Giannis-less Bucks beat Rockets to snap 2-game skid

In the paint

Wood had another big game while continuing to deal with left knee tendinitis, which caused him to miss two games last week. Wood has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games he has played. ... Grayson Allen didn’t play. Budenholzer said Allen was dealing with an illness unrelated to COVID-19. ... The Bucks are playing on back-to-back days for the third time in the past two weeks. ... Nwora has scored in double figures for a career-high four straight games. … The Bucks completed a regular-season sweep of the Rockets. The Bucks won 123-114 at Houston on Dec. 10 to snap the Rockets’ seven-game winning streak. ... The Bucks play Thursday night at Dallas.