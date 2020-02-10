Giannis-less Bucks beat Kings at Fiserv Forum

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit two free throws to pull the Kings within 103-97 with 5:58 remaining. Sacramento had a chance to cut it to four, but Middleton came up with a steal and scored on a breakaway jam.

“Khris knocks the ball away, gets the deflection, and then gets out and gets the break,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think it was a six-point game right then and they had the ball and a chance to maybe cut it to four, instead we’re back up to eight and feel more confident.”

Donte DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer pushed the Bucks’ lead to 111-100 with 3:35 left.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox had 17 for the Kings, who had won four of their previous five.

Lopez had 20 points for the Bucks, who improved their NBA-best record to 46-7. Milwaukee is 4-6 when trailing after three quarters. The Bucks also are 5-0 in games without Antetokounmpo this season.

Sacramento, which trailed 38-24 after one quarter, took its first lead at 57-56 on Nemanja Bjelica’s layup with 37 seconds left in the half. After making 16 of 31 shots in the first quarter, including 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, the Bucks were just 6 of 21 in their 19-point second quarter.