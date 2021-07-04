Giannis-less Bucks beat Hawks, reach NBA Finals for first time since 1974

“We all understand this is just beginning,” Young said. “It was fun to have this city excited. We want to keep it like that."

After missing Games 4 and 5 with a bone bruise in his right foot, Young was cleared to play shortly before tipoff Saturday night. The crowd went nuts when the charismatic point guard was the introduced as the final member of the starting five.

“He's baaaaack!” the public-address announcer screamed.

But, clearly, he wasn't all the way back.

After a nearly week-long layoff, Young seemed tentative and out of sorts. Sure, he flashed a bit of his old form on a couple of bursts to the basket, but 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting was not at all what the Hawks had come to expect from their breakout star.

“I just wanted to battle and try to fight through it as much as I could, try to be out there for my team,” Young said. “But it was definitely frustrating not being healthy and not being able to give my full 100%."

Amazingly, there were no lead changes over the final three games of the series.